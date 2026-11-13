McLean, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Dr. Amir Bajoghli of the Skin and Laser Dermatology Center has been awarded the Top Doctor in Dermatology and MOHS Surgery for 2026, by Northern Virginia Magazine. Dr. Amir Bajoghli would like to thank Northern Virginia Magazine for this honor, which he has earned for the past two decades.

This award is given to physicians and surgeons in Northern Virginia as an Official Recognition of Continued Commitment to Providing Nothing Short of Excellence.

The Northern Virginia Magazine compiles the annual Top Doctors list based on peer and panel recommendations. Nominations of doctors are based on internal evaluations, patient reviews, peer recognition, and an evaluation of the quality of care provided by the doctor.







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Dr. Bajoghli shares this honor with his dedicated staff, whose teamwork and compassion help make an exceptional patient experience possible every day. He is especially grateful to be recognized by the colleagues he works alongside and respects.

Dr. Bajoghli has been active in the field of dermatology, Mohs micrographic surgery, and cosmetic services for over twenty years. He regularly presents lectures to other physicians regionally and internationally, and teaches medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University School of Medicine.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been named Top Dermatologist and MOHS Surgeon in the Washington area by both the Washingtonian and Northern Virginia magazines in the past.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli can be reached at either of his Virginia offices:

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