Action Behavior Centers BCBAs and Teammates Volunteer Across San Antonio, Donating 271 Pounds of Food During First Hands In Week

ABC teammates across San Antonio logged six days of community service at the San Antonio Food Bank, Morgan's Wonderland, Olmos Basin Park, and Special Olympics Texas.

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), announced the successful completion of its inaugural San Antonio Hands In Week, held November 2-7, 2026. Over six days, ABC clinical and center teammates filled 50 volunteer spots across Bexar County and collected 271 pounds of food to support local families experiencing food insecurity. ABC operates 35+ ABA therapy centers in the San Antonio area and 450+ centers nationwide.

Hands In is grounded in "Caring," one of ABC's core values. During Hands In Week, teammates step outside the center to support local nonprofit partners in the neighborhoods where they work and where ABC families live.

A week of service across San Antonio

ABC teammates volunteered with four San Antonio organizations during the week:

Special Olympics Texas : 11 volunteers helped the warehouse team organize equipment and supplies, clean and prepare materials, and get everything ready for upcoming athlete competitions.

: 11 volunteers helped the warehouse team organize equipment and supplies, clean and prepare materials, and get everything ready for upcoming athlete competitions. City of San Antonio Parks & Recreation : Five volunteers participated in park preservation and beautification efforts, cleaning up Olmos Basin Park.

: Five volunteers participated in park preservation and beautification efforts, cleaning up Olmos Basin Park. San Antonio Food Bank : Volunteers dedicated three shifts to hunger relief across San Antonio. 10 volunteers sorted and packed goods inside the main warehouse. Five volunteers distributed meals directly to families via the Food Bank's onsite mobile distribution system. Saturday: 10 volunteers supported both warehouse sorting and packing as well as the mobile distribution line.

: Volunteers dedicated three shifts to hunger relief across San Antonio. 10 volunteers sorted and packed goods inside the main warehouse. Five volunteers distributed meals directly to families via the Food Bank's onsite mobile distribution system. Morgan's Wonderland: Nine volunteers assisted staff at the world's first ultra-accessible theme park, helping organize facilities and supplies for upcoming inclusive community events.

271 pounds of food for local families

Alongside the volunteer events, ABC families and teammates supported a market-wide food drive at select San Antonio-area centers. Together, they collected 271 pounds of dry goods and pantry staples for the San Antonio Food Bank.

"Our San Antonio teammates show up for families in our centers every day, and Hands In gave them a dedicated way to extend that care to the wider community," said Jonna Lang, Family Advocacy Manager at Action Behavior Centers. "Our team packed food, cleaned up a local park, and got equipment ready for Special Olympics athletes, all in our very first Hands In Week. That's our core value of Caring in action. We're grateful to our partners and look forward to building on these relationships for years to come."

Hands In doesn't end when the week does. ABC teammates and centers can return to any Hands In partner to volunteer throughout the year. To learn more about Action Behavior Centers or to locate an ABA therapy center in the San Antonio area, visit actionbehavior.com .

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 450+ locations across Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Visit actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

Media Contact

Matt Stringer

Chief Marketing Officer

matt.stringer@actionbehavior.com

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/action-behavior-centers-bcbas-and-teammates-volunteer-across-san-anto-1251280