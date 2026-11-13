Global Healthcare Accreditation: GHA Honors The Second Affiliated Hospital Zhejiang University School of Medicine with Distinction for Excellence in International Medical Travel Patient Experience

GHA Honors The Second Affiliated Hospital Zhejiang University School of Medicine with Distinction for Excellence in International Medical Travel Patient Experience

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GHA is pleased to announce that The Second Affiliated Hospital Zhejiang University School of Medicine (SAHZU), located in Hangzhou, China, has received the GHA Certification of Excellence in International Medical Travel Patient Experience with the rank of Distinction. The honor acknowledges the hospital's impressive performance in delivering a coordinated, patient-centered experience for individuals seeking care across borders. SAHZU is the first hospital in China to receive this recognition.

The recognition marks an important milestone in a broader improvement journey undertaken by SAHZU in collaboration with GHA. Building on its significant strength in clinical and academic excellence, the partnership between SAHZU and GHA involved a series of structured activities designed to examine the international patient experience, show opportunities for improvement, and support the hospital's continued development of patient-centered services, especially for those seeking care across borders.

Founded in 1869, SAHZU is a major nonprofit, university-affiliated tertiary hospital in Hangzhou, China. It has earned an A++ rating in China's National Tertiary Hospital Performance Evaluation for seven consecutive years, placing it among the top 1% of over 1,500 hospitals evaluated nationwide. SAHZU also ranks 19th worldwide among healthcare institutions for research contribution in the Nature Index. The hospital has cared for patients from more than 100 countries, among those, complex or critical cases account for more than half of its international patient volume. Its multidisciplinary capabilities encompass complex, specialized, and cutting-edge clinical care and services, especially in areas of cardiovascular care, neurosciences, oncology, rare diseases, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and emergency medicine. The hospital's broad clinical expertise provides an important foundation for supporting patients with diverse healthcare needs. The hospital also conducts clinical trials for emerging and breakthrough treatments, including advanced cell therapy, closed-loop spinal cord neural interfaces, and novel cancer therapies.

SAHZU Global Health team supports patients and their families from their first inquiry through follow-up after they return home. In interviews with GHA surveyors, patients spoke about what that experience meant to them. "I felt at home here," one patient said. Another told a surveyor, "I think I might not be alive today if it weren't for this hospital." A third patient said they had already recommended SAHZU to several family members.

SAHZU's engagement with GHA included a patient experience assessment complemented by targeted advisory services addressing priority areas shown during the process. The work examined practical aspects of the medical travel journey of its entirety. The hospital proved a sustained commitment to examining its processes and continually improving the experience of its international patients. The Recognition with the rank of Distinction for Excellence reflects this wider journey of diligence, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

"SAHZU's achievement reflects more than a moment in time; it represents a deliberate journey of engagement, reflection, and improvement," said Renée-Marie Stephano, CEO of GHA. "Through assessment activities and advisory discussions, the hospital showed a willingness to examine the international patient experience in depth and find meaningful ways to strengthen it. We are pleased to recognize that commitment with Distinction and look forward to seeing the hospital continue building on this success."

"Our engagement with GHA has been an important part of our ongoing commitment to improving the experience of international patients," said Professor JianAn Wang, president of The Second Affiliated Hospital Zhejiang University School of Medicine. "The patient experience assessment and advisory services gave our teams an opportunity to examine the patient journey in greater depth, reflect on our practices, and find meaningful opportunities for improvement. This Recognition with the rank of Distinction is both an honor and a motivation to continue strengthening communication, care coordination, and the quality of the experience we provide to patients and their families."

About The Second Affiliated Hospital Zhejiang University School of Medicine

The Second Affiliated Hospital Zhejiang University School of Medicine (SAHZU) is a leading university-affiliated medical institution in Hangzhou, China. Established in 1869, the hospital combines specialized clinical services with medical education, scientific research, and multidisciplinary care. Its work spans a wide range of specialties and supports patients from China and abroad.

In 2025, SAHZU recorded 9.72 million outpatient and emergency visits and discharged 344,000 inpatients, reflecting its extensive clinical experience and capacity to manage complex medical conditions. At SAHZU, rare diseases are not necessarily rare. Its large patient population and comprehensive specialties provide extensive experience in diagnosing and treating rare and complex diseases.

About Global Healthcare Accreditation

GHA is the first accreditation body specializing in medical travel accreditation. Globally renowned for its high-level clients and valuable solutions designed to expand business in medical tourism, GHA partners with healthcare organizations worldwide to strengthen the experience of patients who travel for care, especially those across borders. Through patient experience assessments, tailored advisory services, education, and structured improvement initiatives, GHA helps organizations evaluate the full patient journey, prioritize practical changes, enhance coordination across teams, and build trust through clearer communication and more patient-centered processes. Its collaborative approach emphasizes sustained organizational learning and measurable progress rather than a one-time milestone.

GHA is recognized by healthcare providers and international payers of health services as an authority in assessing and supporting healthcare organizations on their performance in international medical tourism. Through its effort, GHA aims to challenge healthcare organizations to achieve its highest level of performance and strengthen the confidence and trust by patients they serve and institutions that pay for their services.

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