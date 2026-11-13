Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Delivra Health Brands Inc. (TSXV: DHB) (OTCQB: DHBUF) ("Delivra Health" or the "Company"), hereby issues a correction to its news release dated November 11, 2026 (the "Prior Release") regarding a shares for payables settlement agreement to satisfy an aggregate of approximately $90,000 of the Company's outstanding payables related to services provided to the Company (the "Debt Settlement Transaction"). Subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") approval, the number of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") to be issued under the Debt Settlement Transaction will be 999,999 Shares at a deemed price of $0.09 per Share, rather than the 9,999,999 Shares previously reported in the Prior Release, which was a typographical error. Immediately following the Debt Settlement Transaction, the Company will have 32,261,780 Shares issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis. All other aspects of the Prior Release are effective.

About Delivra Health Brands Inc.

Helping people take control of their health with alternative wellness solutions is what energizes the Delivra Health team! The Delivra Health portfolio features innovative brands like Dream Water and LivRelief, which deliver relief from common everyday issues like chronic pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Delivra Health products have allowed millions of customers to reclaim their mobility, energy, and in turn, quality of life. The websites of the Company's two subsidiaries are Dream Water and LivReliefTM. For more information, please visit www.delivrahealthbrands.com.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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