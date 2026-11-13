Allied Universal: Nine Semifinalists for 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy

A national voter poll will select the winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy which will be presented in Newport Beach, CA, on December 9 at The Pacific Club

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Nine Semifinalists for 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal have been selected by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation. The players selected are:

Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas

KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

Robert Fitzgerald, S, Northwestern

Xavier Gilliam, DT, Tennessee

Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

AJ Holmes, DT, Texas Tech

Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Sammy Omosigho, LB, UCLA

Matayo Uiagalelei, DE, Oregon

A national voter poll will select the winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which will be presented in Newport Beach, CA, on December 9 , at The Pacific Club.

Named after former NFL Hall of Fame star Ronnie Lott, The Lott Trophy annually goes to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year, a player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity, all characteristics exhibited by Lott during his illustrious playing career.

Previous Winners of the Lott IMPACT Trophy

2025 - Caleb Downs, The Ohio State University

2024 - Travis Hunter, University of Colorado

2023 - Junior Colson, University of Michigan

2022 - Will Anderson Jr., University of Alabama

2021 - Aidan Hutchinson, University of Michigan

2020 - Paddy Fisher, Northwestern University

2019 - Derek Brown, Auburn University

2018 - Josh Allen, University of Kentucky

2017 - Josey Jewell, University of Iowa

2016 - Jabrill Peppers, University of Michigan

2015 - Carl Nassib, Penn State University

2014 - Eric Kendricks, University of California, Los Angeles

2013 - Anthony Barr, University of California, Los Angeles

2012 - Manti Te'o, Notre Dame

2011 - Luke Kuechly, Boston College

2010 - J.J. Watt, University of Wisconsin

2009 - Jerry Hughes, Texas Christian University

2008 - James Laurinaitis, The Ohio State University

2007 - Glenn Dorsey, Louisiana State University

2006 - Dante Hughes, University of California, Berkley

2005 - DeMeco Ryans, University of Alabama

2004 - David Pollack, University of Georgia

About the Lott IMPACT Trophy

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, is awarded annually to the nation's top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Each week the nation's top defensive player is determined by a panel of Lott Trophy board members, former players and coaches, as well as members of the media along with an online fan vote. For more information on The Lott IMPACT Trophy visit: www.LottImpactTrophy.org.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers innovative solutions including AI-enabled security technology, integrated security systems, monitoring and response capabilities, and tailored security services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Sr. Director of Communications - North America

Email: pressna@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nine-semifinalists-for-2026-lott-impact-trophy-1251271