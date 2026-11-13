Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - École de technologie supérieure is excited to announce its participation in Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX). As part of this national initiative, ÉTS is organizing the event "Climate Summit Simulation: Negotiating Solutions for a Carbon-Neutral Future," which aims to explore whether there is still time to bend the curve of global warming. What solutions could truly make a difference? Explore these questions in an interactive and engaging activity using a cutting-edge climate simulator. During the activity, you will play the role of a person representing a government, a business, or civil society. Together, participants will negotiate a collective action plan to limit global warming. Using the En-ROADS simulator, developed by Climate Interactive and the MIT Sloan School of Management, you can observe in real time how different proposed policies and measures influence the global climate trajectory. Accessible and participatory, this activity requires no prior climate expertise. It allows you to explore the effectiveness of climate solutions and the trade-offs they entail, to better understand the importance of collective action, and to discover how different decisions can influence global warming.

The event is free, but places are limited. Register at https://luma.com/n2tv09x0.

Climate Summit Simulation: Negotiating Solutions for a Net-Zero Future is taking place during CCWX 2026 which runs from November 23 to November 29th.

Event details:

Date: November 25, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Format/Location: In-Person / 1220 R. Notre Dame O, Salle E-2033, Montréal

To learn more about Climate Summit Simulation: Negotiating Solutions for a Net-Zero Future, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit www.ccwx.ca.

About École de technologie supérieure

École de technologie supérieure École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) is a flagship institution in the Université du Québec network dedicated to the technological and economic development of Québec. Founded in 1974, ÉTS specializes in applied engineering and trains 25% of engineers in the province. It has 11,000 students, boasts an enviable graduation rate, and ranks first among engineering faculties in Québec and second in Canada. ÉTS-trained engineers and researchers are renowned for their innovative and practical approach.

About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is an initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organized by Toronto Stock Exchange in partnership with Canada Climate Law Initiative (CCLI), CPA Canada, First Nations Financial Management Board, GLOBE, and Responsible Investment Association (RIA), CCWX offers a platform for accessible, action-oriented events that accelerate progress and champion change.

CCWX 2026 will take place from November 23 to November 29, 2026, featuring a variety of events hosted by organizations nationwide. To learn more about CCWX 2026 and how to participate, visit www.ccwx.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323731