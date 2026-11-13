Alwaleed Philanthropies and The Research, Development and Innovation Authority Sign Strategic Partnership valued at SAR 10 million to Advance Innovation and Technology Solutions

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alwaleed Philanthropies, chaired by HRH Prince Alwaleed bin talal Al Saud and the Research, Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA) have signed a strategic partnership agreement in the presence of HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies, and HE Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud Eldesouki, Acting Governor of RDIA, to strengthen Saudi Arabia's research, development and innovation ecosystem, empower researchers and innovators, and advance technology solutions with meaningful impact.

The partnership will also promote a culture of research and innovation, build national capabilities, and enable the development of programs and initiatives aligned with the Kingdom's priorities in key technology fields.

As part of the partnership, Alwaleed Philanthropies will play a role in enabling the Open RAN Technology Challenge and contributing to the ongoing oversight of the participating startup. Four startups were selected as winners after presenting innovative and deployable technology solutions. The partnership will enable the winning startups to further develop their solutions, accelerate their transition to deployment, launch their products, and measure their impact.

Alwaleed Philanthropies will also contribute to promoting a culture of research, development and innovation and strengthening its presence within the local community. The Research, Development and Innovation Authority will coordinate with relevant stakeholders across the RDI ecosystem, monitor the startups' performance and periodic reports, share updates with Alwaleed Philanthropies, and assess the initiative's outputs and impact.

The partnership includes the formation of a joint working group to oversee implementation, fulfil shared commitments, monitor the participating startups, and facilitate the launch of products developed through the initiative. The two organizations will also explore and develop joint programs and initiatives in research and innovation, strengthening collaboration between the public and nonprofit sectors and creating sustainable impact in Saudi Arabia and internationally, in line with applicable laws and regulations.

The strategic partnership builds on the successful collaboration between Alwaleed Philanthropies and the Research, Development and Innovation Authority. Their first joint initiative enabled 96 women to pursue postgraduate studies in fields of the future, including artificial intelligence and renewable energy, at universities ranked among the world's top 30, contributing to the development of highly qualified national capabilities.

The partnership represents a sustainable model for empowering national talent, advancing innovation, and developing technology solutions with tangible impact. It will help address national challenges and transform ideas and research into products and solutions that create lasting knowledge and economic value, supporting the Kingdom's transition toward an economy powered by knowledge and innovation.

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