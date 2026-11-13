Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Noveris Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: NVRS) (FSE: 0NF1) (OTC Pink: MYCOF) (the "Company" or "Noveris") announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has commenced a strategic review process to evaluate the strategic and financial alternatives available to the Company (the "Strategic Review").

The Board believes that a review of the Company's strategic alternatives is appropriate in light of the Company's current circumstances, including its financial position. As part of the Strategic Review, the Board intends to consider a broad range of alternatives, including, without limitation, a merger or other business combination, a sale of all or part of the Company or its assets, a going-private transaction, a recapitalization or other balance-sheet initiative, strategic collaborations, licensing arrangements or partnerships, a capital raise, or the continued execution of the Company's existing business plan as a public company.

The Board is forming a special committee to assist with the Strategic Review.

Through the Strategic Review, the Company is seeking to address its financial position and identify alternatives that may be available to it. The Company's current cash resources are limited. If the Company does not complete a transaction or obtain additional financing in the near term, the Company may not have sufficient funds to continue its operations and development programs, and its business, financial condition and results of operations could be materially impaired. In light of prevailing market conditions, the Company has elected not to proceed with the convertible debenture offering previously announced on August 20, 2026. The Company continues to evaluate and pursue other alternative financing opportunities.

There can be no assurances that the Strategic Review will result in any transaction or other outcome or, if a transaction is pursued, as to its terms, timing or completion.

About Noveris Health Sciences Inc.

Noveris Health Sciences Inc. is a Canadian life sciences company focused on opportunities in mental health and therapeutic innovation. Additional information concerning the Company is available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.noveris.health.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

NOVERIS HEALTH SCIENCES INC.

Jason Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Strategic Review and the alternatives that may be considered, including a potential sale of the Company or all or part of its assets or business, a merger, business combination, strategic investment, financing, licensing or other strategic transaction, the anticipated benefits of any potential transaction, the Company's development programs and pipeline, and the Company's plans, expectations and business activities. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management believes to be reasonable as of the date of this release, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to continue executing its existing business plan, the availability, suitability and attractiveness of strategic and financing alternatives, the Company's ability to identify and evaluate potential counterparties and opportunities, the anticipated benefits of any potential transaction, prevailing market conditions, the availability of financing, the continued support of the Company's stakeholders and the receipt of required regulatory, corporate, shareholder and other approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks that the Strategic Review may not identify or result in any transaction or particular outcome; that the Company may determine not to pursue any particular alternative; that potential transactions may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; that discussions with potential counterparties may not result in definitive agreements; that any transaction may not be completed on anticipated terms or at all; that the process of evaluating strategic alternatives may divert management time and resources or adversely affect the Company's business, operations, relationships with employees, customers, suppliers, partners or other stakeholders; that the announcement or conduct of the Strategic Review may result in uncertainty regarding the Company's future and adversely affect its business or securities; that the Company may incur significant costs and expenses in connection with the Strategic Review without completing a transaction; that the Company may be unable to realize the anticipated benefits of any transaction; that required regulatory, corporate, shareholder or other approvals may not be obtained or may be subject to conditions; and that, if a transaction or additional financing is not completed in the near term, the Company may exhaust its available cash resources and be unable to continue to fund its operations and development programs, which could materially impair its business, financial condition and results of operations. Other risks and uncertainties include those described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324029