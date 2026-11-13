Custom Health to release third quarter 2026 financial results on November 16, 2026, and will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast the next day on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 11:00 am EST (9:00 am PCT).

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Custom Health Holdings Inc. (TSX: CHLT) ("Custom Health" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled healthcare technology company building the infrastructure for medication management at home, is pleased to announce the Company will release its Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026, on Monday, November 16, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its results on the next day Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 11:00 am EST (9:00 am PCT). The call will be hosted by Shane Bishop, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Nalewany, Chief Financial Officer.

Custom Health Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Time: 11:00 AM EST / 9:00 AM PCT Webcast link: https://bit.ly/CHLT-Q3 Toll-Free North America: (+1) 800 717 1738 Toronto Local and International Toll: (+1) 289 514 5100

When connecting to the conference call via phone, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be joined into the "Custom Health Holdings Inc. Conference Call."

Shane Bishop

Chief Executive Officer

Custom Health Holdings Inc.

About Custom Health

Custom Health is an AI-enabled healthcare technology company building the infrastructure for medication management at home. The Company connects in-home technology, pharmacy, and pharmacist-led clinicians to create continuous visibility into a patient's medication use and support timely clinical action. Powered by its proprietary AdhereNet platform, Custom Health operates an integrated pharmacy network across Canada and the U.S. as part of its broader infrastructure, supporting medication delivery, medication-use insights, and pharmacist-led care to enable earlier intervention and better medication management at home. To learn more, visit customhealth.com.

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