Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Preston Walia and Rocky Kim are pleased to announce the formation of Imperium LLP, a national law firm established through the combination of their respective practices.

The formation of Imperium LLP brings together two established legal practices with a shared focus on private credit, mortgage and secured lending, enforcement and realization, fund organization and formation, and real estate. For clients, lenders, developers, funds, and financial stakeholders familiar with their work, the partnership reflects a natural and strategic alignment.





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Imperium LLP has been created to serve clients across Canada in specialized, capital-driven matters requiring technical precision, commercial judgment, and the ability to execute across complex transactions.

By joining forces, the partners have created a focused national practice capable of supporting clients across the full lifecycle of lending and real estate matters, from structuring and capital deployment to documentation, enforcement, realization, and recovery.

The formation of Imperium LLP reflects the merger of two complementary practices known for advising clients in specialized markets where capital, credit, security, and real estate intersect. The firm's mandate is clear: to provide sophisticated, practical, and nationally capable legal services to clients whose matters require judgment, discretion, precision, and execution.

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