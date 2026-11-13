Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Clean Air Metals Inc. (TSXV: AIR) (FSE: CKU) (OTC Pink: CLRMF) ("Clean Air Metals") and Springbok Ventures Inc. ("Springbok"), a Fiore-backed unlisted reporting issuer, are pleased to announce that, further to their joint press releases of October 15, 2026, October 6, 2026, September 22, 2026, September 16, 2026, August 10, 2026 and July 31, 2026, at Clean Air Metals' annual general and special meeting held on November 13, 2026 (the "Clean Air Metals Meeting") and at Springbok's annual general and special meeting held on November 13, 2026 (the "Springbok Meeting"), the shareholders of each company overwhelmingly approved the proposed three-cornered amalgamation under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which Springbok and 1602037 B.C. Ltd. ("Newco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Air Metals, will amalgamate and continue as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Air Metals, and, immediately following the amalgamation, each Springbok shareholder, other than a dissenting shareholder, will receive 0.9 of a post-consolidation Clean Air Metals common share for each Springbok common share held (the "Transaction"). The Transaction also contemplates Clean Air Metals' continuance to British Columbia, a pre-closing 10-for-1 consolidation of Clean Air Metals' common shares and a change of name to "Dante Metals Corp."

The Transaction was approved by approximately 100% of the votes cast by the shareholders of Clean Air Metals at the Clean Air Metals Meeting and by approximately 100% of the votes cast by the shareholders of Springbok at the Springbok Meeting. The closing of the Transaction remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions precedent. Assuming that the remaining conditions to closing are satisfied or waived, the Transaction is expected to be completed on or about November 20, 2026 (the "Closing Date"). Springbok intends to apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable securities laws as soon as reasonably practicable following the Closing Date.

The Transaction is more fully described in the management information circulars of Clean Air Metals and Springbok, each available on the applicable company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Springbok Ventures

Springbok Ventures Inc. is an unlisted reporting issuer and mineral exploration company backed by the Fiore Group, a mine-building and investment group with a proven track record of discovering, financing and developing successful mining companies globally. The Fiore team brings extensive experience across capital markets, exploration, mine development, operations and M&A, and its broader ecosystem includes West Red Lake Gold Mines, NexGold Mining, Nations Royalty, Selkirk Copper Mines, Cambria Gold Mines, Argenta Silver, Crossroads Gold and Pacific Ridge Exploration, among others. Springbok's principal asset is its interest in the Maude Lake Property, located approximately 14 kilometres north of Schreiber, Ontario, consisting of 95 contiguous mining claims covering approximately 2,017 hectares. The property hosts nickel-copper-platinum ("PGE") sulphide mineralization associated with the historical Nicopor Occurrence and has been the subject of extensive geological, geophysical and drilling programs that have identified multiple high-priority exploration targets with significant discovery potential.

About Clean Air Metals

Clean Air Metals is a development and exploration company advancing its flagship 100% owned Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project, 40 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada (the "TBN Project"). The TBN Project, accessible by road and next to established infrastructure, hosts two deposits - the Current and Escape deposits, only 2.5 km apart. Together, the deposits host a 14.9 Mt indicated mineral resource grading 2.66 g/t (Pt+Pd), 0.40% Cu and 0.24% Ni (NI 43-101 PEA Technical Report, Thunder Bay North Project, Ontario, Canada, SLR Consulting Canada Ltd, November 21, 2025) with significant potential for expansion down-plunge.

One of the rare primary platinum resources outside of South Africa, the TBN Project is in a stable and mining-friendly jurisdiction and benefits from longstanding relationships with local First Nations. The TBN Project has the potential to develop into a secure source of rare platinum metals, as well as other critical metals such as copper, nickel, and cobalt, for the North American manufacturing sector. With its proven technical team, Clean Air Metals is committed to advancing the TBN Project and creating long-term value for shareholders.

Social Engagement

Both Clean Air Metals and Springbok acknowledge that the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project is located within the area encompassed by the Robinson-Superior Treaty of 1850 and includes the territories of the Fort William First Nation, Red Rock Indian Band, Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek and Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek.

We further acknowledge that the Maude Lake Property is also located within the Robinson-Superior Treaty of 1850 area. This includes the territories of Pays Plat First Nation, Fort William First Nation, Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek, Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek, and Long Lake 58 First Nations. Both companies also acknowledge the important history of the Métis Nation of Ontario, Region 2 and the Red Sky Métis Independent Nation.

We appreciate the opportunity to work in these territories and remain committed to the recognition and respect of those who have lived, travelled, and gathered on the lands since time immemorial. We are committed to stewarding Indigenous heritage and to building, fostering, and encouraging a respectful relationship with First Nations, Métis, and Inuit peoples, based upon principles of mutual trust, respect, reciprocity, and collaboration, in the spirit of reconciliation.

ON BEHALF OF THE CLEAN AIR

METALS BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON BEHALF OF THE SPRINGBOK

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Mike Garbutt" "Gordon Friesen"

Mike Garbutt, CEO of Clean Air Metals Inc. Gordon Friesen, CEO of Springbok Ventures Inc.

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note

All statements and other information contained in this news release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeted", "outlook", "on track" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: conditions precedent for closing the Transaction; the expected Closing Date; the continuance, consolidation and name change; and the resulting issuer's plans, business, properties and operations. The conditional acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is not final acceptance, and there can be no assurance that final acceptance will be obtained or that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially, including the risk that the Exchange's conditions, escrow release conditions or other closing conditions are not satisfied or waived on the anticipated terms or timing.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding, among other things, timely satisfaction of the Exchange's requirements and other closing conditions, timely delivery of the escrow release notice, conversion of the subscription receipts and release of the escrowed funds, and market conditions remaining favourable. Forward-looking statements are based on management's estimates and opinions as of the date made. Although Clean Air Metals and Springbok believe the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them, and neither party can assure that those expectations will prove correct. Clean Air Metals and Springbok undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking information in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to final acceptance by the Exchange, Clean Air Metals satisfying the conditions in the Exchange's conditional acceptance letter, and satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions in the amalgamation agreement among Clean Air Metals, Newco and Springbok, as amended. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in Clean Air Metals' management information circular, information released or received concerning the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Clean Air Metals and/or Springbok should be considered highly speculative. The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324036