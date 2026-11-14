Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC) (OTCQB: VLCJF) ("Velocity" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 350,000 common share stock options (each, an "Option") to a director and an employee of the Company and its affiliates. The Options entitle the holder to purchase shares at a price of $0.21 per share for a period of 5 years from the issue date. Options will vest over 3 years, beginning 6 months from the date of issue and vesting in equal tranches bi-annually thereafter.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Keith Henderson"

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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