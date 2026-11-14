WeFetch AI Corp. Is the New Name of GreenCore Solutions Corp.

gtinfetch.ai, WeFetch.ai's lead product, removes the guess from artificial intelligence (AI) shopping: the right barcode, and signed proof of it.

VANCOUVER, BC and LONDON, Nov. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeFetch AI Corp., the artificial intelligence (AI) shopping company formerly named GreenCore Solutions Corp., has completed its change of name. The Registrar of Companies for British Columbia issued the Certificate of Change of Name on November 13, 2026.

One Answer for Every Barcode

An AI agent picks a product in words. The same words can match a dozen barcodes: the right brand in the wrong size, last year's pack, a look-alike from another maker. When the agent guesses, the shopper gets the wrong product, the brand loses a sale it had already won, and the retailer pays for the return.

The Company's lead product, gtinfetch.ai, removes the guess. It answers for 84,810,515 barcodes from 376,271 makers across 3,520,471 points of sale. An AI agent sends a barcode and gets a firm answer: verified, not verified or unknown, with the sources behind it.

Who it matters to:

The shopper gets the product they asked for.

gets the product they asked for. The brand keeps the sale the AI already gave it.

keeps the sale the AI already gave it. The retailer does not pay for a wrong order.

A Signed Receipt of Every Check

When an AI agent buys on a shopper's behalf, someone has to be able to show it bought the right product. Today nobody can: the agent's choice leaves no record. gtinfetch.ai gives the agent a signed receipt of the check, written at rco.wefetch.ai and open to public verification. The retailer, the brand and the auditor can each see what was checked, when, and what the answer was. The mark is "Barcode verified".

Three Regions, One Record

The full record now answers from France, Singapore and the United States. Every barcode also has its own free public page at gtinfetch.ai. The three regions are where AI shopping starts. Singapore has the highest consumer use of generative AI in Asia, at 64.3% of working-age people. France stands at 49.6% and the United States at 33.0%, against 18.8% worldwide. (Source: Microsoft AI Diffusion Report, Q2 2026.) They are also the home markets of the AI that shoppers ask: ChatGPT and Claude in the United States, Mistral in France, and Singapore among the top countries in the world for Claude use per head. (Source: Anthropic Economic Index.)

What we built

WeFetch.ai, the barcode fetch system for AI agents. It answers for 84 million products in 70 countries, with 3.5 million points of sale on its own record, and includes:

triggerfetch for brands;

shopfetch for shoppers;

matchfetch for AI agents;

gtinfetch, the record itself.

It is AI native, and works with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, Mistral, Perplexity and Muse. Every answer is signed.

"Words were the first generation of AI answers. Barcodes are agentic commerce," said Matthew Keddy, Chief Executive Officer of WeFetch AI Corp. "Every AI agent that moves from search results to shopping needs barcode precision. wefetch has it, signed, in three regions."

The market: Gartner forecasts $2.7 trillion in AI spending in 2026. McKinsey projects that AI agents will orchestrate $3 trillion to $5 trillion in global commerce by 2030, up to $1 trillion of it in US retail. Every one of those AI agent purchases needs the right barcode.

About WeFetch AI Corp.

WeFetch AI Corp. develops AI software products for AI shopping, retail, grocery and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). Its lead product, gtinfetch.ai, is the AI agentic shopping barcode engine: 84 million barcodes, answered for the agents of seven AI labs. WeFetch is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with sales offices in London, UK. Please visit: wefetch.ai

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