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Care Roofing Inc of Palm Desert Urges Leak Checks Before Winter Rain



14.11.2026 / 10:13 CET/CEST

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PALM DESERT, CA - November 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Care Roofing Inc of Palm Desert , a licensed roofing contractor based at 74710 CA-111 in Palm Desert, is encouraging Coachella Valley homeowners to have their roofs checked before winter storms arrive.

Summer surface temperatures on desert roofs climb well past 150 degrees, and the daily swing into cooler nights keeps roofing materials expanding and contracting for months. Flat and low-slope roofs tend to develop cracked coatings and open seams under that stress. Tile roofs can hide broken or slipped tiles and worn underlayment that only show up as a ceiling stain after a storm. Because heavy rain is infrequent in the valley, many homeowners first learn about a weak spot once water is already inside.

"Our roofs spend all summer taking heat, and then the first real storm of winter shows us every weak spot at once," said Rene Diaz, Owner of Care Roofing Inc of Palm Desert. "A fall inspection lets us find small problems while they are still small and inexpensive to fix."

Care Roofing's roof inspection service checks the roof surface, flashing and penetrations for heat-related wear. When damage turns up, the company's roof leak repair crews trace the water to its source and repair the affected area.

For flat and low-slope roofs, the company applies roof coatings that reseal the surface and reflect sunlight, helping the roof hold up through winter rain and the following summer's heat.

Care Roofing serves Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, La Quinta, Indian Wells, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Bermuda Dunes and Thousand Palms. Homeowners can learn more about Rancho Mirage roofing services or call (760) 463-9921 to schedule an inspection.

About Care Roofing Inc of Palm Desert

Care Roofing Inc of Palm Desert is a licensed and insured roofing contractor (CSLB #1093293) serving residential and commercial properties throughout the Coachella Valley. The company provides roof repair, roof replacement, tile roofing, spray foam and flat roof systems, cool roof coatings, seamless gutters and roof inspections.

Media Contact

Rene Diaz, Owner

Care Roofing Inc of Palm Desert

74710 CA-111, Palm Desert, CA 92260

(760) 463-9921

rene.careroofingsolutions@gmail.com

careroofingsolutions.com/palm-desert-ca