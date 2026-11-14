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Long Island Custom Blinds Helps Greenvale Homes Hold Heat With Cellular Shades



14.11.2026 / 10:40 CET/CEST

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North Shore Window Treatment Company Sees Homeowners Turning to Insulating Shades as Heating Season Begins

GREENVALE, NY - November 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Long Island Custom Blinds , a window treatment company based at 43 Glen Cove Road in Greenvale, is helping North Shore homeowners choose shades and drapery that keep rooms warmer through the winter.

Windows are a major source of heat loss in older Long Island homes. Even well-sealed glass lets warmth escape at night, and large living room and bedroom windows can make a room feel drafty long after the thermostat is turned up. Window treatments that trap a layer of air against the glass can make a noticeable difference in comfort.

"People come in asking for something that looks good and helps the house stay warm," said a spokesperson for Long Island Custom Blinds. "Cellular shades and lined drapery do both, and we can fit them to almost any window."

The company's cellular shades use a honeycomb structure that holds air in each cell, adding insulation at the window. For a softer look, Long Island Custom Blinds also designs custom drapery with lining options that block drafts and outside light.

Homeowners who want a tailored fabric look without full drapery often choose Roman shades , which can be made with insulating or blackout liners.

Long Island Custom Blinds offers in-home measurement and installation across Nassau County and the North Shore. Homeowners can book a consultation by calling (516) 212-4031.

About Long Island Custom Blinds

Long Island Custom Blinds is a window treatment company serving Long Island and Queens, with locations in Greenvale, Merrick, Melville and Douglaston. The company designs and installs custom blinds, shades, shutters and drapery, including motorized options.

Media Contact

Long Island Custom Blinds

43 Glen Cove Road #300, Greenvale, NY 11548

(516) 212-4031

https://longislandcustomblinds.com/greenvale/