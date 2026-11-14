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Pedestals Floral Decorators Opens 2027 Wedding Calendar for Long Island Couples



14.11.2026 / 11:31 CET/CEST

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Garden City Park Wedding Florist Encourages Newly Engaged Couples to Secure Floral Dates Early for Popular 2027 Weekends

GARDEN CITY PARK, NY - November 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Pedestals Floral Decorators , a wedding and event florist based at 125 Herricks Road in Garden City Park, has opened its 2027 wedding calendar as Long Island enters the busiest stretch of the year for engagements.

The weeks between Thanksgiving and Valentine's Day bring a wave of proposals, and many couples begin booking venues within weeks. Popular spring and fall Saturdays at Long Island estates and ballrooms fill quickly, and florists who design full ceremony and reception installations can only take a limited number of events each weekend.

"Couples are often surprised by how early the floral calendar fills," said a spokesperson for Pedestals. "Once the venue is set, we like to meet early so we can plan the flowers around the space and the look they have in mind."

Pedestals designs floral work for the full wedding day across Long Island ( pedestalsflorist.com/long-island-wedding-florists ). Its ceremony decor includes arches and aisle arrangements ( pedestalsflorist.com/ceremony-decor ), and its reception designs range from centerpieces to entry installations.

The studio also creates bridal bouquets and personal flowers for the wedding party ( pedestalsflorist.com/bouquets ), coordinated with the overall design so every piece fits the event.

Couples can view past work in the Pedestals wedding gallery or request a consultation through the Pedestals Floral Decorators website.

About Pedestals Floral Decorators

Pedestals Floral Decorators is a wedding and event florist based in Garden City Park, New York. The company designs floral decor for weddings, birthdays, sweet sixteens and corporate events across Long Island and the New York metro area.

Media Contact

Pedestals Floral Decorators

125 Herricks Rd, Garden City Park, NY 11040

info@pedestalsflorist.com

https://pedestalsflorist.com/