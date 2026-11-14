Advanta To Strengthen Market Presence in Africa with Strategic Acquisition of Hytech

LONDON, CAIRO and DUBAI, Nov. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanta had entered into an agreement on August 15, 2026 to acquire Hytech Egypt USA LLC, the holding company of Misr Hytech Seed International S.A.E. ("Misr Hytech" or the "Company"), from Helios Investment Partners ("Helios") and The Egyptian-American Enterprise Fund ("EAEF") which is advised by Lorax Capital Partners. The transaction has received antitrust approvals from the COMESA Competition and Consumer Commission and the Egyptian Competition Authority and is expected to close on or before January 31, 2027, subject to the satisfaction of the customary closing conditions.

Founded in 1993, Misr Hytech is a leading breeder and producer of proprietary agricultural seeds in Egypt. The Company develops and produces high-quality hybrid seeds across white corn, yellow corn, sorghum and vegetables seeds, and holds the leading market position in Egyptian white corn and sorghum seeds and is a major supplier of yellow corn seeds. Backed by advanced breeding capabilities, proprietary germplasm and integrated production infrastructure, the Company's products reach is approximately 450,000 farmers across Egypt, supported by a network of more than 400 contract production growers. Misr Hytech also has a developing presence in vegetable seeds, complementing its leadership position in field crops. Its advanced breeding program has enabled the development of locally adapted seed varieties with strong yield performance and resilience to regional growing conditions.

The acquisition of Misr Hytech represents a significant strategic step for Advanta, establishing an immediate leadership position in Egypt and creating a strong platform for further growth across the Middle East and Africa. Misr Hytech's established portfolio of proprietary maize and sorghum hybrids, local breeding capabilities, production network and deep relationships with farmers and distributors are highly complementary to Advanta's global R&D, product portfolio and commercial reach.

As part of Advanta, Misr Hytech will retain the local capabilities and relationships that have underpinned its success, while gaining access to broader germplasm, research expertise, seed technologies and regional market opportunities. The combined platform will focus on accelerating product innovation, expanding the portfolio, strengthening seed production and supply resilience, and increasing access to high-quality hybrid seeds for farmers in Egypt and selected regional markets.

Mr. Jai Shroff, Chairman and Group CEO, UPL, said: "Seeds are central to UPL's growth agenda, and Egypt is one of the most strategically important agricultural markets in the Middle East and Africa. Misr Hytech adds proprietary germplasm, strong breeding capability and an established farmer base to our global seeds platform, while gaining access to UPL's worldwide research and distribution network. It is a strong fit with our commitment to Reimagining Sustainability across the agrifood value chain."

Mr. Bhupen Dubey, Global Chief Executive Officer, Advanta, said: "Advanta's proposed acquisition of Misr Hytech aims to achieve a major milestone in its growth journey across Africa. Misr Hytech has built an exceptional business with a market-leading position and a highly respected brand in Egypt. By combining its local leadership and innovation with Advanta's global breeding expertise and commercial reach, we will be well-positioned to deliver greater value to farmers while accelerating growth across the region."

Mohamed Elmokadem, CEO at Misr Hytech, said: "Together with the existing shareholders, we have built a strong and successful business, creating a solid foundation for Hytech's continued growth and development. I am proud of what we have achieved and grateful for the partnership and commitment that have brought us to this important milestone. Joining Advanta marks an exciting new chapter for Hytech, opening up significant opportunities to leverage global expertise, accelerate innovation, and expand our impact across the seed industry. I am confident that the business is well positioned to realize its full potential in this next phase of growth."

Nitin Kaul, Misr Hytech Chairman and Partner at Helios Investment Partners, said:"This transaction marks the culmination of our seven-year partnership with one of the largest independent seed companies in Africa. Over that time, we have worked closely with Misr Hytech's management team to strengthen the business, build a more resilient production model and position the Company for long-term growth. We are proud of the impact that Misr Hytech continues to have supporting and increasing the resilience of small-scale farmers in Egypt."

About UPL

UPL Limited (NSE: UPL, BSE: 512070, LSE GDR: UPLL) is a global provider of sustainable agricultural products and solutions that cover the entire agrifood value chain. With annual revenue approximately $6 bn, UPL is one of the largest agriculture companies worldwide, serving growers in more than 140 countries. UPL comprises of four pure-play platforms that include UPL Corporation Ltd (UPL Corp); UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions Ltd. (UPL SAS); Advanta Enterprises Ltd; and SUPERFORM Chemistries Ltd. Together, these platforms are dedicated to Reimagining Sustainability and driving progress in the world. For more information, please visit www.upl-ltd.com.

About Advanta

Advanta is a global agricultural-solutions company with a portfolio of advanced hybrid seeds and post-harvest solutions. The global seeds platform operates a diversified portfolio of over 900 hybrid seed varieties across 40 crops with seeds distributed in more than 70 countries. It combines proprietary germplasm which incorporates over 50 years of research and development, differentiated seed technologies, and global production and distribution. Its post-harvest business is also backed by global reach, product offerings, service and pricing models, including its integrated customer support, dosing and lab testing offerings. Advanta's diverse portfolio includes corn, sorghum, sunflower, canola, rice, and various vegetables, catering to smallholder farmers and commercial farming operations across all five continents, in both developing and developed markets.

About Helios Investment Partners

Helios Investment Partners is a leading Africa-focused private investment firm managing funds totalling over US$ 3 billion. Established in 2004, Helios is led and managed by a predominantly African team, with offices in London, Paris, Lagos and Nairobi, combining deep knowledge of the African operating environment with extensive local and global networks. Helios partners with leading businesses and entrepreneurs to build market-leading companies, bringing capital, operational expertise and a highly engaged approach to value creation.

Since 2004, Helios has applied its investment capabilities, entrepreneurial business-building expertise and local and global connectivity to generate competitive returns and positive impact across Africa. The firm is a certified B Corp, reflecting its long-standing commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

About EAEF

The Egyptian-American Enterprise Fund is a privately-managed US government-backed investment fund dedicated to deploying capital into high-potential, private enterprises in Egypt. With a mandate to strengthen Egypt's private sector and deliver competitive returns, EAEF partners with companies and fund managers to scale unique middle-market businesses, enhance operational efficiency, corporate governance, and implement commercial best practices. By attracting foreign investment and supporting entrepreneurial ventures, EAEF plays a key role expanding economic opportunities, fostering market-driven development, and generating strong financial returns.

About Lorax Capital Partners

Lorax Capital Partners is a Cairo-based private equity firm managing investments across Egypt and the broader MENA region. The firm has a strong track record in growth investments, and its team has executed transactions worth more than USD 46 billion. Lorax partners with growth-oriented businesses to create sustainable value through operational improvements, governance enhancement, and strategic development.

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