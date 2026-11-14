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Meigel Home Improvements Books Winter Basement Remodeling in Hauppauge



14.11.2026 / 12:53 CET/CEST

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HAUPPAUGE, NY - November 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Meigel Home Improvements , a family-owned remodeling company based at 31 Essex Drive in Hauppauge, is now scheduling basement remodeling projects through the winter months for local homeowners.

Basement projects suit the colder season well. The work happens inside the house, so snow and freezing temperatures rarely cause delays. Many homes in the area have unfinished or partly finished basements used mostly for storage, and that square footage can become a family room, home office or guest suite.

"Winter is when families feel how tight the house has gotten," said Mike Meigel of Meigel Home Improvements. "A finished basement gives everyone room to spread out, and it is a project our crews can keep moving on the coldest days of the year."

Homeowners who choose basement remodeling services from Meigel Home Improvements in Hauppauge work with one team from planning and permits through framing and finish carpentry. The company checks moisture conditions before construction begins so new finishes hold up over the long term.

The winter months also give homeowners time to prepare for spring. Clients planning a kitchen remodel with Meigel Home Improvements can settle layouts, finish selections and permits now, so construction starts on schedule once the weather turns.

Meigel Home Improvements serves Hauppauge, Smithtown, Commack, Islip and nearby communities. Homeowners can schedule a consultation by calling (631) 888-6907.

About Meigel Home Improvements

Meigel Home Improvements is a family-owned, BBB A+ rated remodeling company headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. The company provides kitchen and bathroom remodeling, basement remodeling, home additions, decks, siding and window replacement for local homeowners. Learn more at https://meigelhomeimprovements.com .

Media Contact

Bill Meigel

Meigel Home Improvements

31 Essex Drive, Hauppauge, NY 11788

(631) 888-6907

info@meigelhomeimprovements.com

https://meigelhomeimprovements.com/hauppauge/