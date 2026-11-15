MSP Panel, an Indian SMM panel since 2017, adds 100+ new services. 1,400+ services across 8 platforms, from ₹0.18 per 1,000, UPI and SMM API.

Bengaluru, India--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2026) - MSP Panel, an Indian SMM panel and social media marketing platform operating since 2017, today announced that co-founder and CEO Noah Kangian has added more than 100 new services to the platform's service list. The update brings the catalogue to more than 1,400 social media marketing services across eight platforms.





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An SMM (social media marketing) panel is a web-based dashboard and API that lets agencies, resellers, freelancers and marketing teams order, manage and track social media marketing services from a single account. The additions give users of the MSP Panel SMM panel more options for content promotion, audience engagement and channel marketing campaigns, all managed in one place.

"Agencies and marketers told us they want one dependable dashboard to run campaigns across platforms, with clear descriptions and simple reporting," said Noah Kangian, web developer, social media marketer and co-founder and CEO of MSP Panel. "Every service now shows its rate, minimum and maximum order, average completion time and a plain-language description, so teams can plan a campaign before they commit a budget."

Key facts about the MSP Panel platform

Catalogue: 1,400+ social media marketing services across 8 platforms

Pricing: starting rates from ₹0.18 per 1,000 units, shown in Indian Rupees (INR)

Payments: UPI, Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay, plus BHIM, net banking, cards and crypto; UPI wallet top-ups from ₹50

Campaign management: live order tracking, order history and a mass order option in the dashboard

Scheduling: gradual, scheduled delivery options for campaigns that run over time

Service coverage: labelled services show coverage windows from 7 to 365 days

Support: Hindi and English by ticket, WhatsApp and email

Privacy: only a public profile or post link is used; account passwords are never requested

Built for agencies and resellers

MSP Panel also works as an SMM reseller panel for digital marketing agencies and social media managers. The SMM API v2 offers REST-style requests with JSON responses and documentation, so agencies can sync the service list, automate campaign orders and check order status and coverage requests from their own systems. Businesses that want their own branded SMM website can launch a white-label child panel connected to MSP Panel through the API, priced at ₹1,800 per month.

"The new services work through the same dashboard and API, so agencies and resellers can add them to their own offers without extra setup," Kangian added.

About MSP Panel

MSP Panel (also known as Msp-panel: Smm Panel India) is an Indian SMM panel and social media marketing platform that has operated since 2017. It has processed more than 10 million orders for lakhs of users in India and abroad, offering social media marketing services. Info About Msp can be found on their Msp Panel youtube channel or Msp Panel Linkedin page.

Media Contact

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