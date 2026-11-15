Shenzhen Media Group: APEC 2026 Host City Promotional Video Shenzhen: Where the Future Takes Shape Released Worldwide

APEC 2026 Host City Promotional Video Shenzhen: Where the Future Takes Shape Released Worldwide

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen: Where the Future Takes Shape, the official promotional video for the host city of the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, was released worldwide on November 15, as APEC Economic Leaders' Week got underway in Shenzhen.

Presented by the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee and produced by Shenzhen Media Group, the video takes "Where the Future Takes Shape" as its central theme.

It brings together Shenzhen's pioneering reforms, its achievements in building a modern, people-centered city, and the theme of 2026 APEC "China Year," "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together." Through the story of Shenzhen, the video offers international audiences a vivid look at Chinese modernization in practice, while extending a warm welcome to guests from across the Asia-Pacific and beyond. It also reflects the host city's commitment to openness and its vision of working with regional partners to create a better future.

Shenzhen itself takes center stage in the video. Through six dimensions - innovative, livable, beautiful, resilient, culturally advanced, and smart - the production captures the city's character during this landmark year and showcases its vitality and appeal to audiences worldwide.

The Chinese- and English-language versions premiered simultaneously across Shenzhen Media Group's platforms, including Shenzhen TV's 4K Ultra HD channel, its international channel, and the international social media network of "Shenzhen Channel".

Featuring more than 260 shots, 99% of them newly filmed in 2026, this six-minute film brings Shenzhen to life-from cutting-edge innovation and vibrant urban spaces to stunning natural landscapes and cultural diversity.

Discover a city where the future is already taking shape, and where people from across the Asia-Pacific are invited to come together, share opportunities, and build a brighter, more prosperous future.

At this moment, Shenzhen is at its best.

As the video's closing narration declares:

In 2026, the world gathers in Shenzhen to write a new chapter in building an Asia-Pacific Community to prosper together.

Gather in Shenzhen.

Witness miracles.

Together, let's create a brighter future!

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/apec-2026-host-city-promotional-video-shenzhen-where-the-future-takes-shape-released-worldwide-302939626.html