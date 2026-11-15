The new offices in Shanghai's Putuo District and Beijing's Dongcheng District will strengthen the company's local presence and provide additional support to clients across China.

Shanghai, China and Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2026) - China Access Health, a licensed insurance brokerage specializing in health insurance solutions for expatriates and international residents in China, has announced the opening of two additional offices in Shanghai and Beijing. The new locations expand the company's physical presence and are intended to provide closer assistance and dedicated support to its growing client base.

The newly opened offices are located at 70 Tongchuan Road in Shanghai's Putuo District and 11 Chongwai Avenue in Beijing's Dongcheng District. Both locations have been established to support the company's client care operations, making it easier for clients to access assistance with their insurance requirements and related services.

Since 2008, China Access Health has been helping expatriates, international residents, and businesses navigate China's insurance market. The company works with both international and China-based insurance providers to offer health, life, and other insurance solutions suited to different client requirements.

With the addition of these two offices, China Access Health is expanding its local service capabilities while continuing to focus on personalised client assistance. Its services include helping clients compare insurance policies, understand coverage options, manage policy requirements, and receive support with claims submissions.

The company's approach also extends beyond policy selection, with ongoing assistance available through dedicated account managers via WeChat, email, and telephone. The additional office locations are intended to further support this service model by providing clients with more accessible points of contact for their insurance-related needs.

The expansion reflects China Access Health's continued focus on strengthening its operations and maintaining accessible client support across its key markets in China. By establishing additional offices in Shanghai and Beijing, the company aims to bring its services closer to the individuals, families, and businesses it serves.

About China Access Health

China Access Health is a licensed insurance brokerage in China that has been assisting expatriates and international residents with their insurance needs since 2008. The company works with international and China-based insurance providers to help individuals, families, and businesses identify suitable insurance solutions. Its services include policy comparisons, insurance guidance, claims assistance, and ongoing client support.

For more information, visit https://chinaaccesshealth.com/.

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/chinaaccesshealth/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ChinaAccessHealth

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323736