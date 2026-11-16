AM Best is maintaining a stable outlook on the New Zealand non-life insurance segment, citing in part ongoing regulatory reforms that are expected to strengthen market discipline and governance over the long term.

Whilst regulatory reforms can generally increase operational challenges and add cost pressures, AM Best expects that these measures around operational resilience, robust governance and improved consumer outcomes will strengthen the New Zealand non-life market's resilience over the long term. The latest regulation is the Contracts of Insurance Act 2024 that is expected to take effect in 12 months, with an aim toward promoting fairness and providing increased protection to policyholders. This includes fundamental changes to insurers' remedies, claims handling and disclosure obligations.

"Due to the scale and complexity of regulatory changes, non-life insurers are expected to allocate substantial capital and expertise to review existing practices, conduct gap assessments, and implement necessary changes," said Yi Ding, associate director, AM Best. "Compliance-related costs are expected to remain elevated in the short term."

Stable or declining premium levels have been recorded by most companies in the non-life segment as competition remains fueled by a benign catastrophe environment and favorable conditions around reinsurance pricing. As extreme weather events remain an ongoing risk, insurers continue to carefully manage natural catastrophe exposure, which includes strengthening catastrophe modelling capabilities.

According to the report, New Zealand's non-life insurance segment remains heavily dependent on international reinsurance capacity due to the country's small market size and significant exposure to natural perils. This market remains attractive to global reinsurers due to the geographic diversification it provides.

To access the full copy of this report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=370737.

AM Best will discuss New Zealand's insurance industry in further detail at its Insurance Market Briefing Auckland, which will take place at 3:30 p.m. (NZDT) on Thursday, 19 November 2026, at 18 Viaduct Harbor Ave. in Auckland. Presentations and a Q&A session will start at 4:35 p.m. (NZDT); a networking reception will immediately follow. To register or for more information about the market briefing, please visit the event page and agenda.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261115594434/en/

Contacts:

Yi Ding

Associate Director, Analytics

+65 6303 5021

yi.ding@ambest.com

Victoria Ohorodnyk

Senior Director, Head of Analytics

+65 6303 5015

victoria.ohorodnyk@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Cynthia Ang

Senior Industry Research Analyst

+65 6303 5026

cynthia.ang@ambest.com