AM Best is maintaining its stable outlook on New Zealand's life insurance segment, as the nation's life insurers continue to deliver solid profitability despite challenging market and macroeconomic conditions.

Life insurance premium growth has been muted over the short term, despite an improving economic outlook. Projected economic growth is expected to benefit from a recovery in domestic demand by consumers, including household consumption and investments. However, several factors could limit the pace of any recovery, including elevated global uncertainty, trade, and geopolitical risks; a softening labour market; high household debt; and continued cost pressures.

Whilst ongoing regulatory reforms are expected to strengthen market discipline and improve consumer confidence over the long term, these measures can be resource-intensive and increase operational complexity for insurers. "Due to the scale and complexity of regulatory changes, life insurers are expected to make fundamental changes to their product designs, distribution strategies, claims handling, and system infrastructures," said Yi Ding, associate director, AM Best. "In the short term, we expect compliance costs to remain elevated."

New Zealand's life insurance segment has been undergoing a structural transition, with a growing number of insurers being acquired by international conglomerates, reflecting the latter's international expansion strategies. The regulatory framework continues to evolve as regulators prioritise operational resilience, robust governance, and improved consumer outcomes. The Contracts of Insurance Act 2024 is expected to take effect in the next 12 months, with an aim toward promoting fairness and providing increased protection to policyholders. This will include changes to insurers' remedies, claims handling, and disclosure obligations. "These regulatory reforms are expected to strengthen market discipline and improve consumer confidence over the long term, but can be resource-intensive," said Victoria Ohorodnyk, senior director, AM Best.

AM Best expects life insurers' near-term profitability to remain broadly stable. However, continued spending on compliance and system upgrades to meet regulatory requirements will weigh on short-term earnings. Over the last few years, life insurers with sizeable health insurance portfolios have incurred losses due to the dual pressures of elevated medical inflation and private healthcare utilisation. However, recent results indicate that the loss experience is beginning to stabilize.

To access the full copy of this report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=0707038.

AM Best will discuss New Zealand's insurance industry in further detail at its Insurance Market Briefing Auckland, which will take place at 3:30 p.m. (NZDT) on Thursday, 19 November 2026, at 18 Viaduct Harbor Ave. in Auckland. Presentations and a Q&A session will start at 4:35 p.m. (NZDT); a networking reception will immediately follow. To register or for more information about the market briefing, please visit the event page and agenda.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

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Contacts:

Yi Ding

Associate Director, Analytics

+65 6303 5021

yi.ding@ambest.com

Victoria Ohorodnyk

Senior Director, Head of Analytics

+65 6303 5015

victoria.ohorodnyk@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Cynthia Ang

Senior Industry Research Analyst

+65 6303 5026

cynthia.ang@ambest.com