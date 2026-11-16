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DD&B; Custom Home & Pool Builders Opens Off-Season Pool Builds in Gulf Shores



16.11.2026 / 03:05 CET/CEST

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Baldwin County Builder Encourages Homeowners to Start Pool Projects This Winter so They are Ready for the 2027 Swim Season

GULF SHORES, AL - November 15, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - DD&B Custom Home & Pool Builders , a pool contractor and custom home builder based at 3791 Gulf Shores Parkway, is booking off-season pool construction for Baldwin County homeowners who want to swim by late spring 2027.

Along the Alabama coast, the months after hurricane season ends are some of the most practical for building a pool. Milder temperatures make for steady work days, and homeowners who start in winter avoid the spring rush, when permitting and construction schedules fill quickly. A project that begins in December or January has room for design changes and inspections without pushing the finish into the hottest part of the year.

"Families tend to start thinking about a pool when it's already hot outside," said a spokesperson for DD&B. "If they call us now, we can take our time on the design and have the water in before summer guests arrive."

DD&B's custom pool construction service takes a project from layout and design through excavation and finish work. Because the company also builds custom homes, it can coordinate a new pool with the home's architecture and drainage.

Many clients pair a new pool with a patio or an outdoor kitchen. DD&B handles those additions through its outdoor living design and construction service so the full backyard is planned as one project.

DD&B Custom Home & Pool Builders serves Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Foley, Fairhope, Daphne and Spanish Fort. Homeowners can schedule a design consultation by calling (251) 758-1737.

About DD&B Custom Home & Pool Builders

DD&B Custom Home & Pool Builders is a design-build company based in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The company builds custom homes and swimming pools and provides pool remodeling and outdoor living construction across Baldwin County.

Media Contact

DD&B Custom Home & Pool Builders

3791 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL 36542

(251) 758-1737

https://ddandbllc.com/custom-home-pool-builder-gulf-shores-al/