

EQS Newswire / 16/11/2026 / 10:25 UTC+8



November 15, Envision Greenwise (01783) announced that it has entered into a non-binding strategic cooperation framework agreement with a leading AI foundation model company in respect of computing power services. Leveraging the company's high-performance GPU server computing cluster, the company will provide the AI model company with schedulable and quantifiable computing power resources and related technical services. The cooperation is expected to provide a positive boost to the Group's financial performance.

Against the backdrop of continuously rising market demand for compliant computing power, industry supply remains in a state of shortage. In response to this landscape, the Group's intelligent computing power business segment has chosen to operate under a "compute leasing" model - compared with one-off outright sales, compute leasing delivers longer-term and more stable returns, offers greater economic advantages, and is better aligned with the current market environment where compliant computing power is scarce.

At present, the Group has been offered more than 30,000 units of various high-performance GPU servers by suppliers, providing ample computing power reserves sufficient to meet the computing power requirements under the cooperation. Meanwhile, the Group is actively pursuing additional compliant computing power supply resources to further expand its market share.