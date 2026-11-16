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Conner Roofing Urges St. Louis Homeowners to Fix Gutters Before Winter Ice



16.11.2026 / 03:41 CET/CEST

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ST. LOUIS, MO - November 15, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Conner Roofing , a residential and commercial roofing contractor based at 7950 Watson Road in St. Louis, is encouraging homeowners across the metro to address gutter and roof issues before winter's first ice storms.

By mid-November, gutters across St. Louis County are full of leaves. When freezing rain or snow arrives, clogged gutters hold water at the edge of the roof, where it can freeze and pull gutters away from the fascia. Shingles loosened by summer storms add another path for water once ice starts to form.

"The roofs that leak in January usually had a small problem in November," said a Rob Conner for Conner Roofing. "Clearing and repairing gutters and fixing a few loose shingles now costs far less than repairing ceilings and insulation later."

Conner Roofing's gutter installation and repair service replaces damaged sections and corrects drainage so water moves off the roof before it can freeze in place. For storm-worn shingles and flashing, the company's roof repair team handles targeted fixes that seal the roof for winter.

Homeowners who are unsure of their roof's condition can schedule a roof inspection to identify problem areas before cold weather settles in.

Conner Roofing serves St. Louis, Kirkwood, Webster Groves, Ballwin and surrounding communities in Missouri and the Metro East. Homeowners can request an inspection by calling (314) 293-4634.

About Conner Roofing, LLC

Conner Roofing, LLC is a roofing contractor based in St. Louis, Missouri. The company provides roof replacement, roof repair, storm damage restoration, gutters and siding for residential and commercial properties across the St. Louis metro area.

Media Contact

Conner Roofing, LLC7950 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63119

(314) 293-4634

https://connerroofing.com/