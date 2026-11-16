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Exteriors Plus Helps South Metro Homeowners Head Off Ice Dams Before Deep Freeze



16.11.2026 / 03:45 CET/CEST

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Savage Roofing Contractor Says Attic Airflow and Sound Gutters are the First Defense Against Winter Roof Leaks

SAVAGE, MN - November 15, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Exteriors Plus , a roofing, siding and window contractor based at 12481 Rhode Island Avenue in Savage, is encouraging Twin Cities south metro homeowners to address the causes of ice dams before snow builds up on their roofs.

Ice dams are a familiar sight on Minnesota homes each winter. Warm air leaking into the attic heats the underside of the roof, melting snow that then refreezes at the colder eaves. The ice ridge traps water behind it, and that water can work its way under shingles and into walls and ceilings. Poor attic ventilation and undersized or damaged gutters make the problem worse.

"Ice dams are a symptom of the attic, and the long-term fix starts there," said Quy Bui for Exteriors Plus. "When the attic breathes properly, and the gutters drain, most homes see far fewer problems."

Exteriors Plus evaluates and improves attic ventilation so the roof deck stays closer to outdoor temperature. When ice has already lifted shingles or damaged flashing, the company's roof repair crews restore the affected areas.

Gutters that pull away or overflow during thaws can be addressed through the company's gutter replacement service, which installs new gutters that carry meltwater away from the foundation.

Exteriors Plus serves Savage, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Burnsville and communities across the south metro. Homeowners can schedule a roof and attic evaluation by calling (952) 260-0305.

About Exteriors Plus Roofing, Siding & Windows

Exteriors Plus is an exterior contractor based in Savage, Minnesota. The company provides roof replacement and repair, siding, windows, gutters and decks for residential and commercial properties across the Twin Cities south metro.

Media Contact

Exteriors Plus Roofing, Siding & Windows

12481 Rhode Island Ave, Savage, MN 55378

(952) 260-0305

https://exteriorsplusmn.com/roofers-savage-mn/