Guangdong's trade ties with APEC: How strong are they? Who tops the list?

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from South.

In 2026, China is hosting APEC for the third time, with the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting set to take place in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, from November 18 to 19.

With Shenzhen hosting this year's APEC meetings, Guangdong will be in the spotlight. But its connection with the Asia-Pacific region goes far beyond hosting a major international event.

As one of China's largest provincial-level economies and a major foreign trade hub, Guangdong has long maintained extensive trade links with economies across the region. Just how significant are these ties? And which APEC economy is Guangdong's largest trading partner?

APEC economies: A major part of Guangdong's trade network

The latest figures offer a clear picture of the importance of the Asia-Pacific region to Guangdong's economy.

In the first three quarters of 2026, Guangdong's imports and exports with the other 20 APEC member economies reached 5.74 trillion yuan (about US$856.73 billion), up 26.4 percent year on year.

The figure accounted for 65.9 percent of Guangdong's total foreign trade, meaning that nearly two-thirds of the province's trade was conducted with other APEC economies. Trade with these economies also grew 1.9 percentage points faster than Guangdong's overall foreign trade, contributing 17.1 percentage points to the province's total trade growth.

The figures point to more than just a large trading volume. They also reflect increasingly close links between Guangdong and the wider Asia-Pacific region. For example, trade in intermediate goods, components and materials used to make other products, between Guangdong and other APEC economies totalled 3.62 trillion yuan, up 41.7 percent.

This highlights the role of APEC economies in regional manufacturing and supply chains, with businesses across the region connected through the movement of goods, components and materials.

But the overall figures tell only part of the story. Trade ties vary considerably across the region, with some economies accounting for a much larger share of Guangdong's trade than others.

So, which economies are Guangdong's biggest trading partners? Who tops Guangdong's APEC trade list?

For the full trade rankings, see: https://info.newsgd.com/node_b74a1b7ffb/1e5acbc770.shtml

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