Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed EXNS(EXNS) at 14:10on Nov 11, 2026 (UTC).





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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/exns_usdt

About EXNS(Exponential Network System)

EXNS (Exponential Network System) is a BEP-20 digital token developed to support a growing blockchain-based ecosystem focused on digital utility, community participation, rewards, education, and technology-enabled services.

The EXNS ecosystem envisions connecting blockchain technology with digital payments, business solutions, loyalty programs, and other real-world applications through responsible innovation and long-term ecosystem development.

Why EXNS(Exponential Network System)

By combining fast, low-cost digital transactions with community-driven development, the project aims to connect decentralized finance with real-world applications, including digital payments, business solutions, loyalty programs, and technology-enabled services. Its fixed token supply, publicly accessible smart contract, and roadmap covering staking, governance, and ecosystem integrations reflect an ambition to build a sustainable utility-driven network. With an emphasis on accessibility, community participation, and broader blockchain adoption.

Tokenomics

Token Name: Exponential Network System

Exponential Network System Token Symbol: EXNS

EXNS Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

Allocation Breakdown:

Initial Circulating Supply: 35%

Reserved for Future Release: 65%

Learn More About EXNS(Exponential Network System)

Website: https://exns.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/exnstoken

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 30 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $23.81 billion and 11 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

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