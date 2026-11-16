Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed EXNS(EXNS) at 14:10on Nov 11, 2026 (UTC).
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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/exns_usdt
About EXNS(Exponential Network System)
EXNS (Exponential Network System) is a BEP-20 digital token developed to support a growing blockchain-based ecosystem focused on digital utility, community participation, rewards, education, and technology-enabled services.
The EXNS ecosystem envisions connecting blockchain technology with digital payments, business solutions, loyalty programs, and other real-world applications through responsible innovation and long-term ecosystem development.
Why EXNS(Exponential Network System)
By combining fast, low-cost digital transactions with community-driven development, the project aims to connect decentralized finance with real-world applications, including digital payments, business solutions, loyalty programs, and technology-enabled services. Its fixed token supply, publicly accessible smart contract, and roadmap covering staking, governance, and ecosystem integrations reflect an ambition to build a sustainable utility-driven network. With an emphasis on accessibility, community participation, and broader blockchain adoption.
Tokenomics
- Token Name: Exponential Network System
- Token Symbol: EXNS
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000
Allocation Breakdown:
- Initial Circulating Supply: 35%
- Reserved for Future Release: 65%
Learn More About EXNS(Exponential Network System)
Website: https://exns.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/exnstoken
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 30 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $23.81 billion and 11 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience.
LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.
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Website: https://www.lbank.com/
X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange
Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en
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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank
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