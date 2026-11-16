Keeper Family, Shaped Around You: Introducing Sungrow's Comprehensive C&I Energy Storage Solutions

HEFEI, China, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, launched its full family of modular energy storage solutions under the theme "Keeper Family, Shaped Around You," at the Global Energy Pioneer Summit (GEPS) 2026, including PowerKeeper and the newly launched PowerKeeper Lite. Designed for diverse C&I applications, the modular battery solutions offer flexible configurations with Sungrow's existing Hybrid Inverter SH50/80/100/110/125CX series and the new SH30/40/50CX-P2 series.

These solutions are designed to fully meet the needs of diverse C&I scenarios with ultra-modular design, worry-free delivery experience, and powerful grid-connection capabilities.

Breaking Through Traditional Pain Points: PowerKeeper System Sets a New Benchmark for Energy Storage

The global commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage market is blooming, yet difficulties such as site adaptation, complex installation, O&M, and extreme grid environments remain severe. To address the evolving challenges, Sungrow offers its powerful solution- the SH50/80/125CX + PowerKeeper battery system. Covering the 50-125 kW power range and 50-1000 kWh capacity range, the solution features a modular design, offering flexibility to accommodate C&I projects of varying scales.

Three-Layer Protection for Extreme Safety: The PowerKeeper System builds a three-layer architecture of "proactive detection, instant interception, and physical containment," comprehensively covering tight protection at both the inverter and energy storage ends. The system has passed over 700 rigorous tests from cell to system level and features 50 cm water immersion protection, fire spread prevention, triple-height drop resistance, and safe explosion venting for enhanced safety in extreme conditions.

Enhanced Profitability Through Intelligent Energy Optimization: Through optimized energy algorithms, the PowerKeeper System can bring up to 10%-30% in additional revenue per month. With its robust performance, the PowerKeeper System is setting a new standard for C&I energy storage.

PowerKeeper Lite: Ultimate Experience Designed for Installers

Beyond setting new benchmarks in C&I energy storage, Sungrow is also expanding its focus on the broader IP20 market. With significant variations in product quality and installation experience among existing solutions, customers increasingly seek options that balance cost-effectiveness and reliability. Against this backdrop, Sungrow officially launched its next-generation PowerKeeper Lite energy storage system, compatible with both the existing SH50/80/100/110/125CX hybrid inverter series and the newly upgraded SH30/40/50CX-P2 series. This flexible compatibility enables tailored system configurations for diverse grid scenarios, while its installer-centric design simplifies installation without compromising product quality or performance.

One-step minimalist installation: The PowerKeeper Lite system is designed to simplify the entire installation from initial setup to final commissioning. Its flexible installation options, including vertical narrow-and-tall and horizontal low-and-long configurations, allow it to adapt to a variety of indoor spaces. Meanwhile, the plug-in connections and wall-side cabling eliminate complex wiring procedures, significantly lowering the barrier to installation.

iSolarCloud transparent intelligent O&M: Through iSolarCloud remote diagnostics & control, problem localization is clear at a glance. During on-site O&M, the inverter viewing window and battery pack-level LED indicators help O&M personnel quickly pinpoint faults and achieve precise troubleshooting.

Leveraging Family Advantages for Complex Grid and Large-Scale Applications

For larger-scale projects and tougher grids, the PowerKeeper Family demonstrates outstanding scalability. The SHCX system supports ten-unit direct parallel connection with seamless on/off-grid switching, and features industry-leading VSG (Virtual Synchronous Generator) grid-forming capability.

In microgrid scenarios, battery energy storage and diesel generators can work in coordination, simultaneously outputting to meet changing load demands while maintaining voltage and frequency stability. In addition, it supports a DC/AC ratio of 2.0 and 1.6x charging capability, with a single unit able to connect up to 2x the rated power of PV modules, maximizing the utilization of surplus PV energy for higher returns. Equipped with full-scenario grid adaptability, ensures the ability to maintain reliable power supply and stable operation under extreme grid conditions.

From the ultimate safety and profitability of PowerKeeper to the streamlined installation and flexible adaptability of PowerKeeper Lite, Sungrow's PowerKeeper Family delivers comprehensive energy storage solutions across diverse C&I scenarios. With a commitment to driving greater efficiency, flexibility, and value for businesses, Sungrow continues to empower customers with smarter, more reliable energy solutions.

Keeper Family, Shaped Around You: Introducing Sungrow's Comprehensive C&I Energy Storage Solutions - SUNGROW

https://www.sungrowpower.com/en/keeper-family-shaped-around-you-introducing-sungrows-comprehensive-ci-energy-storage-solutions

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