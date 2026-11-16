International Institute of Education: U.S. Colleges and Universities Host 1.1M International Students in 2025-2026 School Year

U.S. Colleges and Universities Host 1.1M International Students in 2025-2026 School Year

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Doors2026 Report on International Educational Exchange, the leading annual benchmark for international educational exchange in the United States, reported that 1,146,163 international students studied at U.S. higher education institutions in the 2025/26 academic year. The Open Doors findings also showed that the number of U.S. students studying abroad for academic credit surpassed 300,000, reflecting continued momentum in Americans' participation in international education. The annual Open Doors report has been a trusted resource for more than 75 years, informing international higher education and advancing a deeper understanding of global exchange.

The United States remains the top destination for international students globally. International students contributed nearly $56 billion to the U.S. economy in 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. This underscores the value of international educational exchange in supporting American colleges and universities, strengthening local communities, and contributing to the nation's competitiveness.

"The 2026 Open Doors data reaffirms the enduring importance of international education to the United States," said Jason Czyz, President and CEO of the Institute of International Education. "By investing in global engagement, U.S. colleges and universities enable American and international students to build connections that advance long-term research and economic collaboration. These experiences strengthen U.S. institutions and build relationships that extend beyond students' time on campus."

Overall International Student Numbers Decrease by 3 Percent

International graduate students were the largest group in the United States, with a total of 423,078. Among graduate students, a decline of 13% was primarily driven by a decline in students pursuing master's degrees (-22%). Doctoral student totals increased by 3%. Undergraduate enrollments remained stable at 356,165 students, with a modest 0.3% decline. The number of new international students, those at their college or university for the first time, decreased by 18% to 228,123.

Participation in Optional Practical Training (OPT) increased by 14% to 335,785 students, due to strong international graduate student growth in recent years. Among international graduates participating in OPT, participation was divided between those in their initial post-completion training year (58%) and those continuing under STEM OPT extensions (42%) available to graduates in eligible science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields.

Most international students (57%) studied in the STEM fields, with math and computer science (286,168) and engineering (214,193) as the top fields. International students accounted for 6% of the total U.S. higher education population, and most of these students were hosted by public institutions (59%).

Italy, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Six Other Top 25 Countries Show Robust Growth in 2025/2026

International students came from more than 200 countries and areas around the world. Several countries continued to send robust numbers of international students to the United States. Nine of the top 25 sending countries reported all-time highs in 2025/26: Bangladesh, Canada, Colombia, Ghana, Italy, Nepal, Pakistan, Peru, and Vietnam.

While India continued to be the top sender of international students to the United States for the third year in a row, there was a 6% decline in their numbers, bringing it to 339,435 students. Most Indian students were studying at the graduate level (116,609 students; -34% compared with the prior year) and at the undergraduate level (39,711 students; -1%), with 182,201 students on OPT (+27%). The number of international students from China decreased by 4% to 254,458. Most Chinese students studied at the graduate (114,043 students; -5%) and undergraduate (74,594; -5%) levels, with lower OPT numbers (61,545; -1%).

U.S. Study Abroad Continues to Rise to Over 300,000 Students

The Open Doors 2026 report also examines U.S. students studying abroad for academic credit, offering a comprehensive picture of outbound student mobility and the destinations attracting American students. This data is from the 2024/25 academic year, one year prior to the international student data.

313,824 U.S. students studied abroad for academic credit in 2024/25, an increase of 5% from the previous year. Short-term study abroad continued to be the most popular duration of study, with 62% of students pursuing study abroad over the summer (38%) or 8 weeks or less during the academic year (24%).

Most students studied abroad in Europe (64%), with Italy (46,663 students; +4%), Spain (39,794 students; +8%), and the United Kingdom (37,093 students; +2%) as the top destinations. Nine out of the top 25 destinations reported all-time highs in 2024/25: Denmark, Greece, Italy, Japan, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, and Taiwan. Open Doors estimates that approximately 10% of undergraduates studied abroad at some point during their studies.

"The 2026 Open Doors findings offer an important lens into how U.S. study abroad is evolving in response to changing academic, economic, and global conditions," said Mirka Martel, PhD, Head of Research, Evaluation and Learning at the Institute of International Education. "International experiences help American students develop cross-cultural competencies and technical skills that prepare them for professional opportunities when they return to the United States."

2026 Fall Snapshot on International Educational Exchange

More than 800 U.S. higher education institutions participated in the Fall 2026 Snapshot, providing a preliminary look at international student numbers for the 2026/27 academic year. These institutions report a 9% decline in international student totals in fall 2026. International student numbers declined across all levels, including undergraduate (-3%), graduate students (-15%), and OPT (-6%). New enrollments, international students studying at their U.S. college or university for the first time in fall 2026, decreased by 15%. Many institutions continue to focus on international student recruitment, citing the value of international students' perspectives on campus (75%) and their financial contributions (60%). As institutions look to the future, most U.S. colleges and universities (91%) cite prioritizing the recruitment of international students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, including computer science (75%), engineering (59%), and biological sciences (59%).

About Open Doors

Open Doors is the most comprehensive information resource on international students in the United States and on U.S. students studying abroad for academic credit.

For more data, infographics and resources, visit opendoorsdata.org .

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