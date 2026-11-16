North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP): NABEP selects Sulzer to rebuild Petrocedeño tower destroyed in 2025 incident

NABEP selects Sulzer to rebuild Petrocedeño tower destroyed in 2025 incident

The Swiss leading engineering company will manufacture and install a new tower at the Orinoco Belt facility, a key step toward restoring Venezuela's capacity to process extra-heavy crude. The rehabilitation project aims to support the development and reliability of the country's essential industries.

ANZOATEGUI, Venezuela, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP) is partnering with Sulzer, a Swiss engineering company and global leader in critical applications for core infrastructure and processes in the water, energy and chemical industries. Under the agreement, Sulzer will deliver state of the art separation technologies and equipment for a new crude tower as well as revamp of preflash and vacuum towers at the Petrocedeño upgrader in the Jose complex close to Barcelona. This new equipment will maximize throughput, increase high-value product yields and optimize performance and safety.

The existing crude tower was badly damaged in a November 2025 incident that occurred prior to NABEP taking over the facility. Replacing this tower is one of the most important steps toward returning the upgrader, which converts extra-heavy oil into a lighter crude that refineries can use, back to full capacity.

Sulzer's pumps, separation systems and turbomachinery services are this type of heavy crude processing. By applying this expertise, the project will contribute significantly to improve the rehabilitation of the essential oil and gas infrastructure in Venezuela.

"This is Venezuela's oil renaissance in action," said NABEP CEO Alejandro Betancourt. "Rather than patch what was left at Petrocedeño, we're bringing in one of the world's most respected engineering companies to build a new tower to the highest safety standards. This is the same approach we're taking across our operations, from replacing corroded pipelines on Lake Maracaibo to restarting the Zuata 2 furnace: invest in lasting fixes and put idle capacity back to work for Venezuela."

This partnership is another milestone in NABEP's recent progress in the Orinoco Belt. NABEP's total production reached 223,509 barrels of oil equivalent per day on October 19, up from about 200,000 in August when it signed the U.S. agreement. Each restored furnace, new pipeline and rebuilt tower brings Venezuela's oil industry closer to the success it was destined for.

About North American Blue Energy Partners

North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP) is an independent oil exploration and production company operating in North and Latin America, with offices in Caracas, Maracaibo and Lechería. NABEP is committed to the responsible development of energy resources, the safety of its people and the prosperity of the communities where it operates. www.nabep.net

Media contact: press@nabep.com

About Sulzer

Sulzer is a global leader in critical applications for core infrastructure and processes for large essential industries around the world. We ensure the security, quality and durability of critical goods and services by supporting energy security, natural resource management and efficiency in process industries. Customers benefit from our commitment to innovation, performance and quality through our responsive network of 160 world-class manufacturing facilities and service centers across the globe.

www.sulzer.com

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