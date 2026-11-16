Phoenix Contact Training Team Sets New Guinness World Record in Wiring

BLOMBERG, Germany, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten first-year dual-track students at Phoenix Contact set a new Guinness World Record on November 4, 2026. As the sponsor day at HSG Blomberg-Lippe, the team used Push-X 500 terminal block connection technology to wire 500 terminal blocks in 2 minutes and 20 seconds, setting a new official record in the category 'Fastest time to connect 500 terminal blocks'.

With great dedication and enthusiasm for the shared task, the apprentice team took the stage in front of 1,200 spectators in the sold-out Synflex Arena. Wiring the 1,000 conductors required precise hand movements and seamless teamwork. The Push-X connection technology made the task easier for them. Guinness World Records documented the time achieved and confirmed the new record during the official verification.

"With this world record attempt, our dual-track students set themselves a challenging goal together and achieved it. Tasks like these give them the opportunity to apply their skills beyond their everyday training and to exceed their own expectations as a team. That makes us very proud," said Bastian Bröckling, Head of Young Talents Development at Phoenix Contact.

Team Spirit Meets Innovative Connection Technology

The world record attempt also highlighted the capabilities of the connection technology. With Push-X, the conductor is inserted with virtually no force and automatically made contact. This simplifies wiring and makes work easier even in everyday industrial settings, where many connections are made daily. The training team wanted to beat the existing Guinness World Record, which had been set in Lippe in the summer of 2026. The new record also demonstrates just how much innovative potential there is in Lippe's companies.

"Anyone competing in a sports arena wants to set a new record. Our training team took on this challenge and demonstrated what they-and our connection technology-are capable of. A competition like this inspires us to try new things and further develop technology. And this momentum comes from our region," says Ulrich Leidecker, Spokesman of the Group Executive Board of Phoenix Contact.

Commitment to the Region

The world record attempt was part of the Phoenix Contact Sponsors' Day at HSG Blomberg-Lippe and served to combine technology, education, and social engagement in a unique way. As part of the "Lipper für Lipper" campaign, support was also gathered for people in the region. This initiative also helped draw attention to regional engagement.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phoenix-contact-training-team-sets-new-guinness-world-record-in-wiring-302936364.html