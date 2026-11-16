

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Pony AI Inc. (PONY) and Toyota announced the launch of fully driverless commercial services with bZ4X Robotaxi, which has officially joined fleet in Guangzhou. The companies are testing the model and preparing for deployment in other major Chinese cities. The companies are progressing toward their planned deployment of around 1,000 bZ4X Robotaxis across major cities in China.



The Gen-7 bZ4X Robotaxi, ?collaboratively developed by Pony.ai and Toyota, features Bluetooth-enabled vehicle unlocking, an intelligent voice assistant, in-car entertainment and personalized climate controls. The bZ4X Robotaxi was developed from the ground up for Level 4 autonomous driving.



At prior close on NasdaqGS, Pony AI shares were trading at $4.46.



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