Samaiden Group Berhad: Samaiden and Parkland Inked MOU to Explore Up To 1,000 MWac of Renewable Energy Projects Under CRESS

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Samaiden Group Berhad ("Samaiden" or the "Group"), a renewable energy specialist principally involved in developing and engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning ("EPCC") of RE systems and power plants, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Parkland Renewable Energy Sdn. Bhd. ("Parkland Renewable Energy") to jointly explore renewable energy projects with an aggregate installed capacity of up to 1,000 megawatts alternating current ("MWac") in Peninsular Malaysia ("Projects").

(From Left): Datuk Tan See Sen, Group Managing Director of Parkland; Datuk Ir. Chow Pui Hee, Group Managing Director of Samaiden.

The MOU was entered into between Samaiden Sdn Bhd ("SSB"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group, and Parkland Renewable Energy, a joint venture owned 60% by Parkland Berhad and 40% by a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Xinyi Energy Holdings Limited.

The Projects will be undertaken under the Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme ("CRESS"), which enables corporate consumers to access green electricity through third-party access to the national electricity grid. These Projects may be developed individually or across multiple locations and phases, subject to feasibility assessments, regulatory approvals and securing suitable corporate offtakers.

Group Managing Director of Samaiden, Datuk Ir. Chow Pui Hee said, "As more businesses work towards their decarbonisation targets, we see increasing opportunities under CRESS. This MOU provides opportunities to explore potential renewable energy projects under the scheme."

"Through this collaboration, we aim to leverage our established EPCC expertise and track record to strengthen our core EPCC business, while positioning Samaiden to play a larger role in meeting growing corporate demand for green electricity."

Meanwhile, Group Managing Director of Parkland, Datuk Tan See Sen, said, "Our investment in renewable energy began with the 99.99 MW Large Scale Solar 5 ("LSS5") solar project in Tangkak, Johor, undertaken through a joint venture with a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Xinyi Energy Holdings Limited. We see this collaboration with Samaiden as the next step in expanding our renewable energy business."

"By combining Parkland's experience in land development and identifying suitable project sites alongside Samaiden's technical expertise, we see opportunities to pursue larger-scale renewable energy projects under CRESS. While integrated township and property developments remain our core business, part of our business strategies and plans includes developing renewable energy as an additional source of recurring income and diversifying the Group's earnings."

Under the MOU, SSB will contribute its technical and engineering expertise, including undertaking feasibility assessments, project design and technical planning, as well as providing the technical input and coordination required for the CRESS application and other regulatory submissions. SSB is also designated as the exclusive EPCC contractor for the Projects, subject to the relevant definitive agreements.

Meanwhile, Parkland Renewable Energy will primarily be responsible for identifying and securing suitable land for the Projects, including coordinating land-related arrangements and submitting the necessary land-related and development approval applications for regulatory approvals.

Both parties will identify potential corporate offtakers and negotiate the electricity supply arrangements under CRESS. The Projects' capacity, structures, investment and financing arrangements, revenue-sharing and other commercial terms will be jointly discussed and agreed by the parties and determined in definitive agreements.

The MOU will remain in effect for 12 months from the date of its execution, unless extended by mutual written agreement, and may be terminated by either party by giving 30 days' prior written notice. The MOU establishes a framework for cooperation and does not oblige either party to provide financing, make any capital investment, acquire or lease any land, or enter into any definitive agreements. The implementation of the Projects remains subject to satisfactory due diligence, technical and commercial feasibility, availability of suitable land, regulatory approvals, securing suitable corporate offtakers and execution of definitive agreements.

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ABOUT SAMAIDEN GROUP BERHAD

Samaiden Group Berhad ("Samaiden" or the "Group"), through its subsidiary is a renewable energy ("RE") specialist incorporated in 2013, principally involved in engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems and power plants. Samaiden Group's other activities include the provision of RE and environmental consulting services, as well as operation and maintenance (O&M) services.

For more information, visit samaiden.com.my.

ABOUT PARKLAND BERHAD

Parkland Berhad is an integrated township and property developer, with in-house building construction capabilities. The Group undertakes master-planned townships and standalone property developments across Johor, Melaka and Selangor. Its townships are developed based on master plans that integrate residential, commercial, and/or industrial components with supporting infrastructure and amenities, to create convenient and well-connected living environments. In addition to township developments, the Group's property development portfolio encompasses standalone residential and commercial projects, as well as mixed-use developments featuring high-rise serviced apartments.

Beyond its core integrated township and property development business, the Group is also involved in property leasing, building construction services and wholesale of coconut fruits. Parkland has also entered the renewable energy sector with a 99.99 MW large scale solar plant in Tangkak, Johor.

For more information, please log on to parklandgroup.my

Issued By: Samaiden Group Berhad

Date: 16 November 2026

For more information, please contact:

Samaiden Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@samaiden.com.my



Chow Qian Yu

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Samaiden Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/samaiden-and-parkland-inked-mou-to-explore-up-to-1-000-mwac-of-renewable-energy-1251624