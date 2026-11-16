Key results on AdoXLong applied to semaglutide presented at ObesityWeek : Extended circulation time in pigs, consistent with once-monthly dosing in humans Body weight reduction over 26 days comparable to that of semaglutide reference in obese rats, with a dose-dependent effect

: New positive in vitro results on AdoXLong applied to retatrutide

Regulatory News:

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC, the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of metabolic diseases including diabetes and obesity, today announces the presentation of preclinical data in poster format on its AdoXLong platform applied to semaglutide, AdoXL Sema, at ObesityWeek 2026, taking place in Washington, USA, November 14-17, 2026.

The poster is titled "AdoXLong: A Long-Acting Peptide Platform Enabling Once-Monthly Administration of Incretins". The data presented supports a once-monthly AdoXL Sema administration in humans.

In vitro , the intrinsic relative potency and efficacy of AdoXL Sema are well preserved. A decrease in AdoXL Sema activity is observed in the presence of HSA, confirming its high affinity for albumin.

, the intrinsic relative potency and efficacy of AdoXL Sema are well preserved. A decrease in AdoXL Sema activity is observed in the presence of HSA, confirming its high affinity for albumin. After subcutaneous administration in rats, AdoXL Sema demonstrates a prolonged half-life of 32 h, corresponding to more than 4-fold the half-life of semaglutide.

After intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) administration in farm pigs, AdoXL Sema demonstrates a prolonged half-life of 153 h (IV) and 159 h (SC), corresponding to more than 3-fold the half-life of semaglutide 1 . This is associated with a high bioavailability (>90%).

. This is associated with a high bioavailability (>90%). At a dose of 30 nmol/kg, the reduction in body weight gain is comparable to that observed with semaglutide, with a maximal body weight decrease of approximately 5-6% from baseline.

In parallel, new positive in vitro results on AdoXLong applied to retatrutide have been obtained, further validating the platform nature of AdoXLong. In vitro results for AdoXL retatrutide show preserved activity at all three receptors targeted by this peptide (GLP-1, GIP and glucagon). As with AdoXL Sema, AdoXL retatrutide is expected to show an extended in vivo circulation time compared with retatrutide.

"AdoXLong aims to deliver the convenience of once-monthly dosing while remaining compatible with the standard injection devices already used by patients receiving today's weekly therapies. These promising preclinical results, together with those obtained with AdoXLong applied to retatrutide, strengthen our confidence in this platform's potential. We intend to continue its development toward clinical evaluation, while favoring partnerships with pharmaceutical companies to apply AdoXLong to their peptides," said Olivier Soula, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Adocia.

For more details, the poster is accessible on Adocia's website: https://www.adocia.com/medias-publications/?_categories=medias

About AdoXLong

Adocia has developed a new platform, AdoXLong, to address a critical challenge in diabetes and obesity treatments based on GLP-1 agonists, amylin, or other metabolic peptides: extend the duration of action of products currently administered weekly to reach a monthly injection. Beyond patient comfort it aims to provide, a monthly dosage form is intended to reduce the currently very high discontinuation rate for these treatments observed within the first year, thereby enabling patients to fully benefit from the long-term metabolic effects of these therapies, which are lost when treatment is discontinued.

AdoXLong technology, for which Adocia has filed a patent application in November 2025, is a long-acting peptide platform composed of a biocompatible polymer chemically linked to the peptides without modifying their mechanisms of action. The technology is designed to offer a long circulating peptide over at least one month. AdoXLong aims to deliver once-monthly injections with the same user experience as Wegovy (semaglutide) or Mounjaro (tirzepatide): a ready-to-use injection with a thin needle (29G or thinner). The technology can be applied to a variety of peptides such as GLP-1, GIP, amylin, or dual/triple agonists including semaglutide, retatrutide, tirzepatide, cagrilintide with the possibility to combine these modified peptides with each other.

The patent application is expected to provide worldwide protection until 2046, if granted. The peptides using the technology would also benefit from reinforced intellectual property with an extension until 2046. The technology is applicable to both innovative and biosimilar peptides, including semaglutide, which has been off-patent since March 2026 in certain territories.

Adocia intends to continue developing its AdoXLong platform to advance toward clinical development.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The Company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone for the stabilization and enhancement of peptide formulations and combinations; 2) AdoXLong, a long-acting peptide platform; 3) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; and 4) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the Company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia, its business and the markets in which Adocia operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risk. The main risks faced by the Company are set out in Adocia's universal registration document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 29, 2026, as updated in the Company's 2026 half-year financial report, published on September 25, 2026. Both documents are available free of charge on Adocia's website (www.adocia.com). Investor's attention is drawn in particular to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Adocia's short- or medium-term working capital requirements, in research and development, future clinical data, analyses and the evolution of economic conditions, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates, which could impact the Company's short-term financing requirements and its ability to raise additional funds.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia at this time. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, Adocia shares in any country.

1 Semaglutide SC half-life of 46 h according to patent WO2021144476

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Contacts:

Adocia

Olivier Soula

CEO

contactinvestisseurs@adocia.com

+33 (0)4 72 610 610

www.adocia.com

Maarc

Adocia Press Investor Relations

Bruno Arabian

Yasmine Duval

Marie Arnoux

adocia-actionnaires@maarc.fr

+ 33 (0)6 87 88 47 26