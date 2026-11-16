KEB Berhad Officially Listed on ACE Market of Bursa Securities

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / KEB Berhad ("KEB" or the "Group"), an established property developer with in-house construction capabilities, focused on residential, industrial, commercial and mixed-use developments in Malaysia, made its debut today on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). The Group's shares opened at RM0.35 per share, reflecting investor confidence in KEB's operating track record, active development pipeline and future growth prospects.

(From Left) Ms. Lee Li Choon, Independent Non-Executive Director of KEB Berhad; Datuk Kelvin Khoo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn. Bhd.; Mr. Lim Vin Xen, Executive Director of KEB Berhad; Tan Sri Dato' Seri Dr. Ir. Ahmad Tajuddin, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of KEB Berhad; Datuk Lim Kim Chong, Managing Director of KEB Berhad; Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of M & A Equity Holdings Berhad; Mr. Tan Chee Keong, Independent Non-Executive Director of KEB Berhad; Pn. Nur Fadhilah Binti Muhammad, Independent Non-Executive Director of KEB Berhad; and Mr. Danny Wong, Deputy Head of Corporate Finance of M & A Securities Sdn. Bhd.

KEB Berhad is listed under the stock name "KEB"with the stock code "0481".

Since venturing into property development in 2004, KEB has established a track record across residential, industrial, commercial and mixed-use developments. The Group is supported by its in-house construction arm, KEB Utama Sdn Bhd, a CIDB Grade G7 registered contractor, which enables KEB to maintain greater control over project execution, quality and delivery timelines. To date, KEB has completed 14 property development projects. Its current pipeline comprises 4 ongoing developments with an estimated total gross development value ("GDV") of approximately RM1.36 billion, alongside 2 future projects with an estimated total GDV of approximately RM382.73 million. Collectively, these 6 projects represent an estimated GDV of approximately RM1.74 billion. The Group also has a landbank of approximately 60.01 acres, including one joint venture arrangement with landowners, to support its future development plans.

Through its IPO, KEB raised approximately RM48.49 million via the issuance of 138.54 million new shares. The proceeds are allocated as follows:

RM19.00 million for acquisition of landbank for development;

for acquisition of landbank for development; RM14.89 million for working capital for project development;

for working capital for project development; RM8.50 million for repayment of bank borrowings; and

for repayment of bank borrowings; and RM6.10 million for defraying listing expenses.

Datuk Lim Kim Chong, Managing Director of KEB Berhad, commented, "Today's listing marks a significant milestone in KEB's corporate journey. The positive market reception reflects confidence in the business we have built over the years, supported by our project track record, in-house construction capabilities and visible development pipeline. With the proceeds raised, we are in a stronger position to pursue our growth plans, including expanding our landbank, supporting project development activities and strengthening our financial position as we continue to build long-term value for our shareholders."

Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of M & A Equity Holdings Berhad, said, "KEB's successful debut on the ACE Market marks an important milestone for the Group and reflects positive investor recognition of its established property development platform. Backed by completed projects, ongoing developments, future launches and available landbank, KEB is well positioned to leverage its listing status to support its next phase of growth."

Datuk Kelvin Khoo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn. Bhd., said, "The successful listing of KEB underscores the market's confidence in the Group's business fundamentals and medium-term prospects. With IPO proceeds earmarked for landbank acquisition, project development and balance sheet strengthening, KEB is better placed to reinforce its position in the domestic property development sector and execute its growth strategy going forward."

Following its listing, KEB is expected to have an enlarged issued share capital of 882.39 million shares and a market capitalisation of RM308.83 million, based on the IPO price of RM0.35 per share.

M & A Securities Sdn. Bhd.is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Placement Agent and Sole Underwriter for this IPO, while Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn. Bhd. serves as the Financial Adviser of the IPO.

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ABOUT KEB BERHAD

KEB Berhad ("KEB" or the "Group") is a property developer with more than 20 years of experience in the property development sector, focusing on residential, industrial, commercial and mixed-use developments in Malaysia. The Group is supported by its in-house construction capabilities through KEB Utama Sdn Bhd, a CIDB Grade G7 registered contractor, which enables greater control over project execution, quality and delivery timelines. To date, KEB has completed 14 property development projects and is backed by an active pipeline of ongoing and future developments, as well as a strategic landbank to support its next phase of growth.

For more information, visit https://keb.my.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of KEB Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: KEB Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/keb-berhad-officially-listed-on-ace-market-of-bursa-securities-1251627