The Hangzhou-based jewelry company introduces an integrated collection alongside its OEM, ODM, and private-label manufacturing services for international B2B partners.

Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Hangzhou Pujue E-Commerce Co., Ltd., operating under the Purapeelo brand, has announced the launch of its latest freshwater pearl and semi-precious stone jewelry collection. The new range combines natural freshwater pearls with materials including amethyst, crystal, agate, fluorite, and lapis lazuli. Designed for international retailers, jewelry brands, and distributors, the collection is available through wholesale purchasing and customized Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM), Original Design Manufacturing (ODM), and private-label programs.

Founded in 2016 by Coral Ye, Purapeelo specializes in natural materials jewelry, combining freshwater pearl cultivation, original design, and standardized manufacturing. The company operates an exclusive freshwater pearl cultivation base spanning more than 6,000 mu (approximately 1,000 acres) in Northern Anhui, China. This sourcing model supports its production of pearl jewelry across different styles, including baroque, round, and near-round pearls.

The newly introduced collection includes necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and coordinated jewelry sets. Its designs combine freshwater pearls with semi-precious stones to create coordinated product ranges for retailers and jewelry brands. Examples include baroque pearl bracelets featuring amethyst and white crystal, kyanite and pearl necklaces, and multistone chokers.





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The collection builds on Purapeelo's existing wholesale catalog of 185 ready-stock styles while extending its custom development capabilities. Through its manufacturing programs, business partners can participate in material selection, design development, sampling, and production. The company also provides private-label services covering product development, packaging, and brand presentation.

Purapeelo's manufacturing and sourcing operations are structured to support different B2B requirements, from smaller wholesale orders to customized projects. Its in-house design team develops more than 200 original styles annually, with intellectual property protection applied to original designs. Flexible minimum order quantities are determined by project complexity and partnership requirements.

Quality management begins with material confirmation and continues through sampling, production monitoring, and final inspection. The inspection process covers stringing tension, knot placement, clasp security, metal finishing, and product dimensions against approved samples. For partners requiring independent material verification, Purapeelo offers optional GIA Pearl and Colored Stone Identification Reports.

For orders intended for European Union markets, the company states that its production processes are aligned with REACH Annex XVII restrictions, including requirements concerning nickel release and lead and cadmium content in relevant components. Documentation, including material declarations and inspection reports, can be provided according to project requirements.

The company's international distribution network serves customers across Europe, the Americas, and Southeast Asia. With local warehouses and teams in Los Angeles, United States, and Japan, Purapeelo supports regional fulfillment and order coordination. The company also provides product photography, lifestyle imagery, technical product images, and brand guidelines to help its wholesale and private-label partners prepare products for their respective markets.

"Fragmented supply chains and inconsistent material quality can create challenges for jewelry brands developing coordinated product collections. By bringing sourcing, design, and manufacturing together, we aim to give our partners greater flexibility in developing jewelry that meets their product and market requirements," said Coral Ye, Founder of Purapeelo.

Through its latest collection, Purapeelo continues to develop its natural materials jewelry portfolio while expanding its manufacturing and supply capabilities for international business partners. The company maintains its focus on freshwater pearl sourcing, original design, customized production, and international wholesale distribution.

About Hangzhou Pujue E-Commerce Co., Ltd. (Purapeelo)

Founded in 2016 by Coral Ye, Hangzhou Pujue E-Commerce Co., Ltd. operates under the Purapeelo brand and specializes in freshwater pearl and semi-precious stone jewelry. The company maintains an exclusive ecological freshwater pearl cultivation base of more than 6,000 mu in Northern Anhui, China, alongside an in-house design team and standardized production facilities. Its business services include ready-stock wholesale, custom jewelry development, OEM, ODM, private-label manufacturing, and brand agency partnerships. Purapeelo serves business partners across Europe, the Americas, and Southeast Asia, with local warehouses in Los Angeles and Japan.

For more information, visit https://purapeelo.com/.

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