More than 60% of batteries and about 23% of solar systems installed under the Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES) during the 2025-26 financial year were rated as "substandard" while less than 1% of both were deemed "unsafe," according to a new report from the Clean Energy Regulator (CER). The CER has published its annual inspection report for the 2025-26 financial identifying installation trends, risks and common areas of non-compliance. Across the reporting period, the CER completed a record 6,554 inspections, including 3,425 solar battery systems and 3,129 solar inspections. Just 23.11% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...