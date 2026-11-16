Net Zero Will Cost Europe's Largest Companies €60bn a Year in Carbon Removal, Senken's Pace of Change 2026 Report Finds

Senken's annual climate benchmark reads the 2025 CSRD climate statements of Fortune 500 Europe companies: who cut emissions, who grew, what they have promised and which carbon credits they used.

BERLIN, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senken publishes Pace of Change 2026, its annual climate benchmark of the Fortune 500 Europe, the continent's largest companies by revenue. The report is available at senken.io/paceofchange.

Key findings

Net zero will cost Europe's largest companies about €60bn a year in carbon removal. The 144 companies outside finance with a net-zero target will need to remove about 600 million tonnes of CO2 a year once their targets fall due, mostly from 2050. At €100 a tonne, the long-run target price for durable removal, that is €51bn to €68bn a year.

The 144 companies outside finance with a net-zero target will need to remove about 600 million tonnes of CO2 a year once their targets fall due, mostly from 2050. At €100 a tonne, the long-run target price for durable removal, that is €51bn to €68bn a year. Almost half of Europe's large carbon-credit buyers bought no removals at all. Of the 101 companies that disclose their credit portfolio, 45 used no removals in 2025.

Of the 101 companies that disclose their credit portfolio, 45 used no removals in 2025. German companies used almost half of the removals. Of the 2.2 million tonnes of carbon removals Europe's largest companies used in 2025, German companies used about 1 million, led by Bayer, Deutsche Telekom and SAP.

"This report shows two things at once. Europe's largest companies are cutting, and more than 80% lowered their operational emissions in 2025. But removing what their net-zero targets leave behind would cost €51bn to €68bn a year, and almost nobody is buying removals anywhere near that scale yet. Either that supply gets built now, or the targets will quietly be rewritten."

- Adrian Wons, CEO, Senken

About the report

Pace of Change 2026 is Senken's annual review of how Europe's largest companies are doing on climate. It is built on the climate statements that Fortune 500 Europe companies published for 2025 under the EU's new sustainability reporting rules, and every figure is checked against the company's own report.

About Senken

Senken is a carbon credit procurement partner providing high-integrity credits and the proof to defend them to auditors, boards and the press. With its Sustainability Integrity Index (SII), Senken vets every credit against 600+ data points, rejects 95% of market projects, and delivers audit-ready documentation. Senken supports large European enterprises, including Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and DZ Bank.

Media contact

Katya Pranitskaya, katya@senken.io

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