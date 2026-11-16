Flagship Pioneering Launches Flagship Origination Lab in London to Create AI-Native Platform Companies in the U.K.

Flagship commits an initial £100 million to launch and build the new company origination capability

First expansion of Flagship Labs' company-creation model beyond Cambridge, Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & LONDON, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Pioneering, a scientific innovation engine for transformative platforms and products, today announced the establishment of Flagship Origination Lab, U.K., its first dedicated company creation unit outside of the U.S. Based in London, the Lab will conceive, test, fund, and build AI-native platform companies that advance human and planetary health and other frontiers of science and technology. Flagship has committed an initial £100 million to launch the Lab, which will operate as part of Flagship Labs, the company's innovation foundry.

For more than 25 years, Flagship has employed its unique model of pursuing bold scientific questions, developing breakthrough innovations, originating transformative platforms and products, and creating more than 130 companies to date, including Moderna. That legacy has created a deep and compounding base of scientific insight, company-building expertise, infrastructure, capital, and global relationships - strengthening Flagship's ability to pursue increasingly ambitious opportunities at the intersection of life sciences, AI, and beyond. The Lab will create a locally rooted company-creation ecosystem in the U.K., connected to Flagship's broader global ecosystem, including business units, Pioneering Intelligence and Pioneering Medicines. Flagship expects to recruit and train an initial team of approximately 50 scientist-entrepreneurs and operators in the U.K.

Flagship's Origination Lab, U.K. will build on three years of experience partnering and conducting R&D across the U.K. Since opening an office in London and signing an MOU with the U.K. Government in 2023 to extend the global reach and impact of its companies, Flagship has launched its first transatlantic company, Quotient Therapeutics; accelerated first-in-category clinical trials across the U.K. by Flagship-founded companies such as Generate:Biomedicines; and developed numerous strategic partnerships across academia, data, and regulatory innovation.

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in Flagship's relationship with the U.K.," said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. "Over the past three years, we have seen firsthand the extraordinary depth of scientific imagination, talent, and ambition across the country. With our £100 million initial commitment, which we anticipate scaling through partnership to attract an additional £500 million, we are now making a long-term commitment to build on that foundation. By bringing Flagship's approach to company origination and scaling to the U.K., we will complement and amplify the country's existing strengths, to create and grow companies rooted in breakthrough science that will deliver transformative impact in the U.K. and around the world."

"At Flagship Labs, we have developed company origination into a discipline, one led by teams of scientist-entrepreneurs who begin with bold questions about what could be possible," said Avak Kahvejian, Ph.D., President, Flagship Labs and General Partner, Flagship Pioneering. "As we extend that capability globally, the U.K. was a clear and deliberate choice for our first expansion. Its exceptional science base, clinical-trial infrastructure, genomics and health-data assets, agile regulatory environment, and brilliant scientists and entrepreneurs create a powerful foundation for innovation."

"The U.K. is a natural home for AI and life sciences companies, and we want to see more new businesses across these sectors turning cutting-edge research and technology into new jobs and economic growth," said Chris McDonald MP, Minister for Science, Innovation and Investment. "This new commitment from Flagship Pioneering will kickstart companies of the future in the U.K., who will take breakthroughs in AI and life sciences to the rest of the world and deliver innovations that can save lives."

About Flagship Labs

Flagship Labs is Flagship Pioneering's innovation foundry, where field-defining innovations are invented repeatedly. It is the only lab that conceives, funds, builds, and owns breakthrough science and creates the companies that bring that science to the world. mRNA as medicines, the microbiome as a therapeutic, gene editing as a tool for agriculture, generative AI for biotherapeutic design, scientific superintelligence - once distant futures, invented, proved possible, and developed at Flagship Labs. These breakthroughs and novel platform companies are originated by teams of the most ambitious scientist-entrepreneurs with access to Flagship's ecosystem, infrastructure, capital, and proprietary AI to bring science to life.

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering invents and builds platform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health, sustainability and beyond. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, operating with $14 billion of assets under its direction as of its latest capital raise, announced in July 2024. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises more than 40 companies, including Generate Biomedicines, Inari, Lila Sciences, Moderna, Repertoire Immune Medicines, Tessera Therapeutics and Valo Health.

Media Contact

Press@flagshippioneering.com

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