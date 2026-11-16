Acuity RM Group Plc - Further Contract Award

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

16 November 2026

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity" or "the Group")

Further Contract Award

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the software group specialising in the cybersecurity sector of the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, announces that, following its announcements of 11 August, 7 September, 12 October, and 21 October 2026, it has entered into a further contract in relation to the significant international defence-related programme referred to in those announcements.

Under the contract, the Group will deploy a second on-premises instance of its STREAM platform for the second prime defence contractor referred to in the announcement of 12 October 2026. The further recurring revenues from the contract are in excess of £80,000 per annum.

The contract covers access to the STREAM platform, installation support, updates and security enhancements. It does not include set-up, implementation or configuration services.

The programme involves multiple prime contractors across a number of participating nations, each of which is subject to comparable security, risk, compliance and reporting obligations.

Two of the prime contractors to the programme, and the central organisation running the programme, have now committed to use the STREAM platform. The Group remains in active discussions with a third prime contractor, and the Board therefore believes there is potential for further deployments of STREAM, both with other contractors participating in the programme and in other participating nations.

David Rajakovich, Chief Executive of Acuity RM Group plc, commented:

"This is our fifth announcement in connection with this programme since August, and the second instance of STREAM that the same prime contractor has purchased from us.

Security, risk and compliance reporting across a multi-nation programme is easier to bring together on a common basis when the participants work from the same platform. STREAM can be configured to follow a wide range of risk management processes, and that configurability gives our defence customers considerable value. We will continue to discuss further deployments with other contractors and nations involved in the programme."

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group Plc David Rajakovich, Chief Executive Duncan Harper, Finance Director 020 3582 0566 info@acuityrmgroup.com www.acuityrmgroup.com Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker) Mike Coe / James Bavister 020 3829 5000 www.zeuscapital.co.uk AlbR Capital (Joint Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936 www.albrcapital.com Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) Bob Roberts 020 3869 6080 www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Group is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Group will operate in the future. Such forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. The Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions in respect of any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.