Bizzdesign B.V.: Bizzdesign Recognized in the 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Architecture Tools

Bizzdesign Recognized in the 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Architecture Tools

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzdesign, an AI-led enterprise transformation intelligence company, today announced its recognitions for Bizzdesign Horizzon, Bizzdesign Alfabet, and Bizzdesign Hopex in the 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Architecture Tools report, with Bizzdesign (Horizzon) ranked first in four out of five use cases.

The rankings follow Bizzdesign's recognition as a Leader for the 19th consecutive year in the companion 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools.

Evaluated individually, each Bizzdesign product placed among the five highest-ranked products in at least four of the report's five use cases. Bizzdesign Unify was also included in the report, extending the reach of Horizzon, Alfabet, and Hopex through advanced AI innovation and collaboration. The AI-native workspace brings advanced AI capabilities to the portfolio, building on existing AI features across all three products and adding a shared space for collaboration.

The evaluation includes:

Bizzdesign Horizzon ranked first in four out of five use cases: Enterprise Transformation and Portfolio Management, Solution Architecture Design and Delivery, Enterprise Architecture Governance, and Innovation and Sustainability. It ranked third in Advanced Roadmapping.

Enterprise Transformation and Portfolio Management, Solution Architecture Design and Delivery, Enterprise Architecture Governance, and Innovation and Sustainability. It ranked third in Advanced Roadmapping. Bizzdesign Alfabet placed among the five highest-ranked products in all five use cases , including third in Solution Architecture Design and Delivery.

, including third in Solution Architecture Design and Delivery. Bizzdesign Hopex placed among the five highest-ranked products in four use cases, including fourth in Enterprise Transformation and Portfolio Management.

"We welcome the Gartner recognition of Bizzdesign Horizzon, Alfabet, and Hopex," said Nick Reed, Chief Strategy Officer at Bizzdesign. "We believe our exceptionally strong showing is a reflection of the deep expertise and experience gained through decades of supporting our customers, which guides our product vision and roadmap. Bizzdesign Unify is a powerful new expression of that, democratizing the power to make transformation decisions based on trusted enterprise context using native AI intelligence and automation."

Reed added: "That combination of proven expertise and continued innovation is how we keep advancing the tools our customers rely on to meet their enterprise architecture challenges. We provide the capabilities for faster, better transformation decisions for them to realize value at speed and scale."

Learn more about the Bizzdesign Enterprise Transformation Suite.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Architecture Tools, by Rowan Wakeford, Austin Steinmetz, Rhyan Light, 5 November 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Bizzdesign

Bizzdesign is an AI-led enterprise transformation intelligence company, offering an end-to-end suite spanning Enterprise Architecture, Strategic Portfolio Management, Governance, Risk & Compliance, and Transformation Collaboration. Through a data-driven and AI-powered approach, Bizzdesign accelerates transformation from vision to value by enabling teams to plan, design and govern change collaboratively.

FAQs

What are the leading tools for enterprise architecture management?

Bizzdesign Horizzon, Alfabet, and Hopex are among the leading tools for enterprise architecture management, supporting transformation planning, roadmapping, solution design, and governance. In the 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Architecture Tools report, Bizzdesign Horizzon ranked first in four of five use cases and third in Advanced Roadmapping. Bizzdesign Alfabet ranked among the five highest-ranked products in all five use cases, while Bizzdesign Hopex placed among the five highest-ranked products in four use cases. The three products form part of the Bizzdesign Enterprise Transformation Suite, with Bizzdesign Unify extending the portfolio through advanced AI and a shared workspace for collaboration.

What are the best platforms for enterprise architecture modeling?

The best enterprise architecture modeling platforms connect models to analysis and decisions, allowing teams to examine relationships across business capabilities, processes, applications, data, and technology. Bizzdesign Horizzon, Alfabet, and Hopex combine specialist modeling with analysis, roadmapping, and governance, so architecture models can inform transformation plans and solution design. Bizzdesign Unify extends the portfolio with an AI-native workspace where architects and business teams can explore scenarios using enterprise context from architecture repositories. This connects detailed architecture work with collaborative business planning.

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