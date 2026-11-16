Essential Pharma: FOR INVESTORS AND FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS MEDIA ONLY Renaissance Pharma secures FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for daretabart in newly diagnosed high-risk neuroblastoma

Designation covers daretabart in combination with induction chemotherapy for first-line treatment in paediatric patients

First Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for daretabart, an investigational anti-GD2 humanised monoclonal antibody

Daretabart is an investigational asset and has not been approved for use by any regulatory authority





London, UK - 16 November 2026 - Renaissance Pharma Limited (Renaissance Pharma), an Essential Pharma company focused on development stage assets, today announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for use of daretabart (hu14.18K322A) in combination with induction chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of paediatric patients with newly diagnosed high-risk neuroblastoma (HRNB).

This designation was supported by Phase II data published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology in December 20211. The study was an open label, single arm Phase II trial at one centre in 64 children with newly diagnosed HRNB. Three-year event-free survival (EFS) was 73.7% (95% CI 60.0 to 83.4) and three-year overall survival (OS) was 86.0% (95% CI 73.8 to 92.8). Grade 3 or 4 toxicities attributed to the antibody infusion during induction included pain (10% of 379 cycles), hypoxia (6%), infusion related reactions (4%), hypotension (3%) and cough (1%).

The FDA's BTD program is intended to expedite the development and review of investigational medicines with clinical evidence that may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies on one or more clinically significant endpoints.

Simon Ball, President of Renaissance Pharma said, "We look forward to executing our clinical development strategy, including our ongoing SHINE study in relapsed and refractory disease, together with our future planned induction study, to bring this antibody to the neuroblastoma community."

About Daretabart (Hu14.18K322A)

Daretabart (hu14.18K322A) is an anti-GD2 monoclonal antibody in development for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma (HRNB), a rare paediatric cancer. Daretabart is being developed by Renaissance Pharma under an exclusive license agreement with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a global leader in paediatric cancer research and treatment. The antibody targets GD2, a cell surface antigen highly expressed on neuroblastoma cells.

About Neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma is the most common extracranial solid tumour in children and the most common cancer in children under one year of age. Each year, more than 1,500 people are diagnosed in Europe and approximately 800 in the United States. Approximately half of all neuroblastoma patients have high risk (HRNB) disease for which the long-term survival rates from the time of diagnosis are still only around 50%. The current standard of care is intensive and multimodal, including chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy, stem cell transplantation and anti-GD2 monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment. Despite these interventions, a significant unmet medical need persists in HRNB, with survival remaining lower than in other risk group.1,2,3, 4,5

About Renaissance Pharma

Renaissance Pharma Limited, an Essential Pharma company focused on development stage assets, improving treatment options within rare paediatric diseases. The company's lead candidate, daretabart (hu14.18K322A) is targeting the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

About Essential Pharma

Essential Pharma is a global pharmaceutical company developing and delivering medicines for patients in niche populations. Our growing product portfolio reaches patients in approximately 70 countries and covers multiple therapy areas with a particular focus on speciality medicines used to treat rare diseases and cardiorespiratory disease.

For more information, visit www.essentialpharmagroup.com

CONTACTS

Renaissance Pharma

Simon Ball

President

Tel: +44 (0)1784 477 167

Email: info@essentialpharmagroup.com

ICR Healthcare

Tracy Cheung/Chris Welsh

Email: Essentialpharma@icrhealthcare.com

References

1 Furman WL, McCarville B, Shulkin BL, Davidoff A, Krasin M, Hsu CW, et al. Improved Outcome in Children with Newly Diagnosed High-Risk Neuroblastoma Treated with Chemoimmunotherapy: Updated Results of a Phase II Study Using hu14.18K322A. Journal of Clinical Oncology [Internet]. 2022 Feb 1;40(4):335-44. Available from: http://dx.doi.org/10.1200/jco.21.01375

2 Solving Kids Cancer - https://www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/news/cclg-statement-outcome-after-high-risk-neuroblastoma-treatment/

3 - Solving Kids Cancer - https://www.solvingkidscancer.org/blog/neuroblastoma-in-children

4 - Solving Kids Cancer - https://www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/news/landmark-transatlantic-trial/

5 - Jude Children's Hospital. - https://www.stjude.org/disease/neuroblastoma.html