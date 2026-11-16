Nokia Oyj: European technology leaders form AI Gigafactory Northern consortium to build trusted, sustainable AI infrastructure

European technology leaders form AI Gigafactory Northern consortium to build trusted, sustainable AI infrastructure

A federated, multi-site AI Gigafactory across the Nordic and Baltic region, combining trusted computing, sovereign cloud, high-capacity connectivity and decarbonised energy for customers throughout Europe.

16 November 2026 - Founding partners Nokia, Nscale, Skeleton, Telia and Verda today announced the formation of AI Gigafactory Northern (AIGF Northern), a European consortium formed to develop trusted, distributed AI infrastructure through a federated, multi-site AI Gigafactory across the Nordic and Baltic region.



Operating as a federated AI Gigafactory under European governance, the sites will combine large-scale AI computing infrastructure with sovereign cloud and AI platform services, high-capacity connectivity and decarbonised energy. The partners intend to submit a bid to build and operate AIGF Northern under the call for tenders for AI Gigafactory consortia published by the European High-Performance Computing Joint Undertaking.

AIGF Northern will connect AI infrastructure across multiple sites in the Nordic and Baltic region, giving businesses, researchers and public-sector organisations throughout Europe access to trusted computing, cloud and connectivity services at scale. By distributing capacity across borders, the federated AI Gigafactory will reduce concentration risk and strengthen the resilience of Europe's AI ecosystem.

The consortium is being developed as the EU steps up investment in European AI capacity. Through InvestAI, the EU aims to mobilise €30 billion for AI investment, combining €20 billion in private-sector funding with €10 billion from EU and national public sources.

AIGF Northern will connect facilities in Oulu, Finland; Iru, Estonia; Valmiera, Latvia; with the location of the Swedish site yet to be determined. Distributing capacity across these locations will allow the consortium to draw on multiple sources of decarbonised energy, expand computing infrastructure where capacity is available and reduce reliance on any single site or supplier. This approach will strengthen operational resilience and support cross-border expansion as European demand for AI grows.

Building trusted AI infrastructure for Europe

"Europe's AI ambitions depend on infrastructure it can trust, control and scale. AIGF Northern brings together the connectivity, computing, cloud and energy capabilities needed to turn that ambition into reality. By linking strengths across borders, we can build a more resilient foundation for European innovation, competitiveness and technological sovereignty," said Mikko Hautala, Chief Geopolitical and Government Relations Officer at Nokia.

The Nordic and Baltic region offers suitable conditions for sustainable AI infrastructure, combining reliable, decarbonised energy supply, advanced digital networks and a cool climate that reduces cooling demand. These advantages enable data centres to deliver more computing capacity from existing grid connections while supporting lower-carbon operations.

The consortium is also supported by leading research and innovation partners. VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, one of Europe's leading research organisations and a partner for companies and society, brings capabilities in quantum computing, semiconductors, physical AI and photonics. KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden's largest technical university, contributes multidisciplinary expertise in AI research, education and skills development. Together with other ecosystem partners, VTT and KTH will help connect AIGF Northern's infrastructure ambitions with Europe's research, innovation and talent networks.

The consortium aims to create value for industry, start-ups, research organisations and the public sector across Europe. Partners are engaging European and national stakeholders to refine the model and identify next steps for growth.

Consortium founding partners across the value chain

Nokia provides the secure, high-performance connectivity and network infrastructure needed to link sites, move data reliably and support resilient operations.

Nscale brings cloud platform and AI infrastructure expertise to enable scalable environments for AI training and inference.

Telia, together with its subsidiary Telia Cygate, contributes expertise in connectivity, data transmission, infrastructure operations and cloud solutions, supporting the development of a federated, multi-country AI ecosystem.

Verda provides AI-native infrastructure and cloud expertise to power scalable training and inference.

Skeleton contributes high-power systems that enhance data-centre efficiency and stability at scale, reduce strain on the electricity grid and support lower-carbon operations.

About AI Gigafactory Northern

AI Gigafactory Northern is a European-led consortium advancing a federated, multi-site model for AI infrastructure. Built across the Nordic and Baltic region to serve customers throughout Europe and the world, it brings together capabilities in connectivity, data transmission, energy, cloud, AI systems and delivery to support trusted, scalable and sustainable AI expansion aligned with European priorities. For more information, visit aigfnorthern.com

Supporting quotes from founding partners

Nscale: "Scaling AI infrastructure in Europe requires the right foundation of partners and experience in deploying large-scale AI computing infrastructure for customers. That is what AIGF Northern has assembled. Nscale's role is to ensure that the AI solutions we deliver are enterprise-grade, flexible, and ready to support organisations across Europe as demand accelerates." Markus Päivinen, Managing Director, Nscale Finland

Skeleton: "Europe is stepping up its AI investment, but building lasting AI capacity requires more than compute alone. It also requires the energy and power infrastructure to support that compute efficiently, reliably and at scale, using technologies developed and manufactured in Europe. Northern Europe brings together many of the right conditions: abundant decarbonized electricity, strong engineering capabilities and an advanced industrial base. Skeleton contributes the power systems that ensure AI infrastructure doesn't waste energy, places less strain on the grid, and gets more compute power from every GPU. The Northern AI Gigafactory is an opportunity to combine these strengths into real European AI capacity, industrial value creation and greater technological sovereignty."

Taavi Madiberk, CEO and co-founder of Skeleton Technologies

Telia: "Our customers - and our continent - have a rapidly increasing need for scalable and trusted AI services. To meet this need, Europe's best must step up. Telia's highly relevant skills in connectivity and systems integration, combined with our position as a trusted partner for businesses and societies, make us a natural fit for this ambitious consortium. We look forward to working together to create even more value for customers, while helping to secure long-term European competitiveness and resilience." Anders Olsson, Executive Vice President, Head of Telia Sweden

Verda: "Verda is proud to be a founding partner in this initiative. As AI becomes more integral to competitiveness and security, it is essential that Europe has its own strong infrastructure to support research, the public sector, and wider industry. The federated model we are building with AIGF Northern is resilient, cross-border, and anchored in the region, designed to help turn Europe's AI ambition into reality." Michael Champion, Chief Information Security Officer, Verda

Media contact: press@aigfnorthern.com