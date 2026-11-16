Crime Stoppers International asks the public to report illegal vapes and nicotine pouches as organised crime cashes in across Europe. Launched on the UN day against transnational organised crime: the criminals selling black market vapes and nicotine pouches also traffic fake medicine, illicit drugs and weapons.

On the UN International Day against Transnational Organised Crime, Crime Stoppers International (CSI) launched Don't let it go unchecked, a campaign asking the public to help break Europe's black market in vapes and nicotine pouches by reporting illegal sellers anonymously.

This matters more than ever. Illegal vapes and nicotine pouches are flooding into Europe. The sellers don't care how they're made or who buys them, and don't pay taxes. Nobody knows who's behind them, except the criminal networks cashing in. The illegal trade in nicotine products is funding the same criminal networks that traffic fake medicine, illicit drugs and weapons, and putting untested products into the hands of children.

Hayley van Loon, CEO of Crime Stoppers International, said:

"It's just a vape. It's just a pouch. That is exactly what the criminals selling them want you to think. Nobody knows what's in these products. They're made in illegal factories with no safety standards and sold to anyone, including children. The people profiting are the same organised crime groups that traffic drugs and weapons, and every sale is money that never reaches the public services communities rely on."

This comes hot on the heels of CSI's previous initiative Stop the Illegal Empire which showed that transnational illicit trade generates $4.2 trillion annually in proceeds for crime groups an economic footprint comparable to the world's 4th largest economy.

Nearly half of all vapes sold in Europe are non-compliant or illegal, according to a 2026 study by Germany's Fraunhofer research organisation.

European enforcement agencies are stepping up action in the face of the surge in black market activity. In September, German customs investigators moved against a network accused of importing more than 7.6 million illegal disposable vapes and evading an estimated 33 million euros in excise duty.

In August, the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) helped shut down a factory in Lithuania making counterfeit nicotine pouches for markets in Scandinavia, the Baltics and the Gulf. More than 330,000 boxes were seized.

In a previous public statement on black market tobacco, OLAF warned: "Illicit tobacco drains public finances, endangers consumers and fuels organised crime. Criminal networks know no borders, and neither can our response."

The public can report anonymously here.

Notes to editors:

Hayley van Loon, CEO of CSI, is available for interview, subject to availability.

Crime Stoppers International, Inc. (CSI) is a global, non-profit organization dedicated to public safety through anonymous reporting platforms that empower communities to share information and prevent crime. CSI celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026, marking five decades of partnership with law enforcement, government, industry, and civil society. More about CSI can be found at https://crimestoppersinternational.org

Fraunhofer Institute The Irregular Market for E-cigarettes in Europe (2026)

OLAF JCO VAPE: OLAF and international customs authorities crack down on illegal trade in e-cigarettes (2026)

OLAF OLAF and partners step up the fight against tobacco smuggling (2026)

OLAF OLAF helps dismantle major counterfeit nicotine pouch factory in Lithuania (2026)

Europol The changing DNA of serious and organised crime (2025)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261115090499/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Name Hayley van Loon

Email address connect@crimestoppersinternational.org