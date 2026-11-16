Backing late-stage life sciences companies through to clinical development, global expansion and commercialization.

Positions Sofinnova to support approximately 15 high-growth companies, primarily in Europe, with selective investments in the U.S. and other markets.

Sofinnova Partners ("Sofinnova"), a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London, and Milan, today announced the final close of Sofinnova Crossover II at €725 million ($815 million USD).

The fund exceeded its original target, reflecting growing confidence in Sofinnova's strategy of backing late-stage life sciences companies with the potential to become global leaders.

Sofinnova Crossover II will focus primarily on European clinical-stage biopharma and medtech companies seeking capital to advance toward commercialization. It will also invest in best-in-class companies in the United States and other international markets.

Antoine Papiernik, Chairman and Managing Partner of Sofinnova Partners, said: "The scale of this fund reflects both the maturity of the European life sciences ecosystem and the rising demand for capital that can help companies to reach global markets. Europe is producing a growing number of world-class life sciences companies, and we believe they should have access to investors that can support them through the critical stages of growth and commercialization."

Sofinnova Crossover I has supported companies that have gone on to achieve significant value-creating milestones, including, LimFlow (acquired by Inari Medical), Calliditas Therapeutics (acquired by Asahi Kasei), Amolyt Pharma (acquired by AstraZeneca), and Abivax (Nasdaq listing). These outcomes demonstrate that strategy's ability to help late-stage companies navigate the path from clinical development to global scale.

Kinam Hong, Partner at Sofinnova Partners, commented: "We continue to see exceptional opportunities emerging across European life sciences. Many companies now have scientific strength, clinical validation, and leadership teams needed to compete on a global stage. With Sofinnova Crossover II, we are well positioned to support that next generation of leaders while maintaining the disciplined investment approach that defined our first fund."

With Crossover II, Sofinnova further strengthens its position as one of Europe's leading dedicated crossover investors in life sciences. The fund has already backed Hemab Therapeutics, CellCentric and Neurent Medical and expects to invest in approximately 15 companies over its investment period, with a primary focus on Europe and selective investments globally.

The strategy is led by Partners Joe Anderson, Kinam Hong, Cedric Moreau, Jacques Theurillat, and David Evans. The fund is backed by the European Tech Champions Initiative (ETCI), a fund of funds managed by the European Investment Fund (EIF).

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life-sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners has over 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners manages over €4 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

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