SVTV Network founder's initiative will deliver a book, speaking engagements and mentorship focused on contracts, ownership and rebuilding after setbacks; early sign-up is open now at thesherijohnson.com

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Sheri Johnson, founder and CEO of SVTV Network Inc., today announced THE BLUEPRINT, a leadership and education initiative for entrepreneurs, independent creators and emerging leaders. The initiative's first deliverable is Johnson's forthcoming book, The Blueprint to JUST WIN, and early sign-up for release updates, speaking engagements and mentorship opportunities is open now at https://www.thesherijohnson.com.





Sheri Johnson, founder and CEO of SVTV Network Inc. and creator of THE BLUEPRINT



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What THE BLUEPRINT Will Deliver

The Blueprint to JUST WIN - a book by Johnson sharing practical lessons from independent filmmaking, business ownership and education. The title is listed as coming soon at thesherijohnson.com.

Speaking engagements - talks for organizations, schools and creator communities, which can be requested through the "Work With Sheri" section of thesherijohnson.com.

Mentorship and educational resources - guidance for creators and entrepreneurs building businesses without established industry connections, with updates shared through the site's sign-up list.

THE BLUEPRINT will focus on five areas: responding to setbacks, understanding contracts, protecting intellectual property, developing sound business practices and recognizing when outside expertise is needed.

The curriculum draws on Johnson's experience building StudvilleTV, an independently produced series that ran for four seasons and developed an international audience without the backing of a traditional studio. One of the lessons came from the distribution of a StudvilleTV season finale through a third-party pay-per-view service that later shut down, leaving customers without the long-term access they had been promised. The experience led Johnson to place greater emphasis on legal agreements, content ownership and the business arrangements behind creative work, topics that now form the core of THE BLUEPRINT.

"Your next move matters more than your last mistake," Johnson said of her approach to setbacks.

Johnson also brings leadership experience from outside entertainment. She previously served as a firefighter sergeant, has worked in education for more than two decades and continues to teach, and coached basketball and volleyball teams to championships.

THE BLUEPRINT operates separately from SVTV+, the streaming and creator-focused platform SVTV Network relaunched in September 2026. Both reflect Johnson's focus on giving independent creators the business knowledge needed to sustain their work.

"Hollywood has an ecosystem; independent creators deserve one too," Johnson said.

To receive book release updates or request a speaking engagement, visit https://www.thesherijohnson.com.

About Sheri Johnson

Sheri Johnson, also known as Tamara Sheri Johnson, is the founder and CEO of SVTV Network Inc., the company behind SVTV+. She is a filmmaker, media entrepreneur, author and educator, and a former coach. Her work includes the independent series StudvilleTV and THE BLUEPRINT, a leadership and education initiative.

More information is available at https://www.thesherijohnson.com.





SVTV+, the streaming and creator-focused platform from SVTV Network Inc.



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About SVTV Network Inc.

SVTV Network Inc. is an Atlanta-based independent media company operating SVTV+, a streaming and creator-focused platform featuring independent entertainment and developing opportunities for content distribution, professional collaboration and media business development.

For more information, visit https://www.svtvnetwork.com.

Media Contact

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