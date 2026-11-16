L&S combines substantial asset backing with the capabilities to rebuild earnings. Q3 shows the first full-quarter impact of Trade Republic's routing change. Cost reductions should support a recovery in returns, with more productive capital deployment offering further upside. Economic capital, including the fund for general banking risks, stands at € 188m, or c. € 20 per share, materially above the current market capitalisation. Securities and bank balances account for most assets, with limited intangibles, making book value a meaningful reference for valuation.

Structured Products is the main trading income contributor. TradeCenter contributed € 0.5m (-97% yoy), reflecting the expected reduction in Trade Republic flow. At the same time, Structured Products, including Treasury, generated € 11.4m (-15% yoy; -21% qoq). The VIX averaged 16.1 (-12.3% qoq), providing context for the quieter sequential market backdrop. Lower commodity-related trading activity also weighed on the result, which came in c. 16% below our expectations (eNuW: € 13.5m). Group trading result stood at € 11.9m (-64% yoy), with adj. EBT of € 1.1m and adj. net profit of € 0.7m.

Cost adjustment offers a direct lever to rebuild profitability. Administrative expenses declined 8% qoq to € 10.4m (+14% yoy), with headcount at 101 versus 108 in June. Further personnel reductions are planned by year-end, bringing staffing back to the 2025 level. Q3 also included one-off restructuring costs. These measures provide scope for further recurring cost relief as the company adjusts to the lower TradeCenter activity.

Infrastructure progress supports expansion of the existing platform. In early October, L&S completed a major step in transferring its securities custody and trade settlement activities to its new banking partner, CACEIS. Updated connections and processes should facilitate the integration of new partners, trading venues and products, while the planned use of two custodians aims to improve resilience. New partnerships and the planned Multi-Market-Maker model offer potential to broaden order flow and improve utilisation of this infrastructure. Tokenisation provides an additional development opportunity across issuance, trading and settlement, with one pilot completed and further projects underway.

Capital allocation provides another route to broaden earnings. Selective acquisitions could offer a way to deploy available capital more productively. In our view, L&S's technology, trading expertise and product franchise may also have strategic value to an external buyer, which should support the valuation.

Updated forecasts reflect the current trading environment. Early-Q4 group volumes and trading income are seen broadly in line with Q3, with some initial improvement in Structured Products. FY27e adj. net profit is now forecasted at € 12.8m (eNuW). The new PT of € 16 (old: € 20) reflects the updated earnings outlook. BUY is reiterated, supported by the discount to economic book value and the opportunities to improve returns through cost adjustment, additional business and capital deployment.

ISIN: DE000LS1LUS9