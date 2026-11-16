On Friday, Rosenbauer published its Q3 26 figures, missing our expectations on revenue and EBIT amid headwinds from the Middle East conflict and the implementation of SAP S/4HANA. In detail:

Deepening its presence across regions. Rosenbauer is expanding production and service capabilities in Germany, opened its first South American subsidiary (a $ 3.5m capital-light investment) to gain market share and after-sales business, and announced a regional training center in Singapore to support its Asia-Pacific service network.

Solid backlog, weaker order intake. The Q3 order intake declined by 16.1% yoy to € 384.5m (eNuW: € 465m), against a strong comparable base. We attribute this to a slower intake from Europe (still in line with the H1'26) as well as slower intake from the Middle East and Africa, reflecting geopolitical uncertainty and disrupted cargo routes. Importantly, the book-to-bill ratio remained solid at 1.09x. Rosenbauer is seen as well positioned to absorb a temporarily weaker order intake, with its strong order backlog of € 2.5bn, that secures demand into FY28e (eNuW).

Revenue growth held back by delivery constraints and SAP. Q3 revenue increased 1.9% yoy to € 353m (eNuW: € 402m). Higher average prices partly offset lower-than-expected vehicle deliveries and weaker customer service sales, with the SAP S/4HANA implementation disrupting operational processes and weighing on delivery execution and service activities.

Rosenbauer nevertheless grew in its more challenging markets (Middle East & Africa and the Americas), despite tariff uncertainty and restricted transportation access. We estimate that c. 1/3 of delayed Middle Eastern deliveries were completed. Preventive Fire Protection's turnaround also progressed more slowly than anticipated, while Fire and Safety Equipment and other sales slightly outperformed our expectations.

EBIT further burdened by SAP implementation costs. Q3 EBIT increased sequentially but declined 15.4% yoy to € 22.0m (eNuW: € 28.4m). Higher cost of sales, administrative expenses and other operating expenses weighed on profitability, which we mainly attribute to SAP S/4HANA-related implementation and transition costs. The EBIT margin contracted by 1.3pp yoy to 6.2%.

SAP S/4HANA: Implementation pain with long-term benefits. Given Rosenbauer's expanding scale and still-moderate margins, improving efficiency and profitability is critical. The new SAP system should help professionalize processes and establish clearer responsibilities. While implementation weighs on current performance, we expect the investment to pay off over the mid- to long-term.

FY26 guidance cut. FY26 sales guidance was set at c. € 1.55bn (previously: up to € 1.6bn) and EBIT at c. € 90m, implying an EBIT margin of 5.8% (previously: > 6%). In our view, the required Q4 sales acceleration of 19.5% yoy remains achievable, albeit demanding, and hinges primarily on sufficient vehicle deliveries. Profitability will depend on product mix and the persistence of the elevated cost base related to SAP S/4HANA and the ongoing PFP turnaround. We expect part of the delayed sales to shift into FY27e, supporting our forecast of 10.2% yoy growth.

Maintaining BUY with an unchanged PT of € 71 (FCFY27e). Despite near-term execution challenges, we remain constructive on Rosenbauer's medium-term earnings recovery, supported by its strong backlog and the expected easing of SAP-related implementation costs. Higher EBITDA expectations are offset by somewhat higher working capital requirements, leaving our price target unchanged.

ISIN: AT0000922554